Boxing: Unbeaten Jack Bateson eyes up a perfect 10 out of 10 record

Undefeated Leeds super bantamweight Jack Bateson will compete in his 10th professional contest at the Elland Road Pavilion on May 25.

The bout had originally been set for May 5 but has been postponed owing to a clash with Leeds United’s final-day fixture against Ipswich being screened at the Pavilion.

Jack Bateson.

For Bateson, who has nine wins from as many professional fights, it’s his second contest of the year following his first-round knockout of Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez back in March.

“I’m back out in another eight-rounder and I’m really looking forward to it,” the former Team GB amateur said.

“I’m looking to step up in terms of my opposition, and my dad (manager, Mark) will be in talks with different opponents over the next few weeks.

“I’d like to have a tougher and more durable opponent than Narvaez. I’d like to get the rounds in, as I’ve not gone eight rounds before in my career.

Josh Warrington and Kid Galahad face off.

“We thought that we’d get more rounds in than we did when we took the fight originally. But that didn’t happen. I’ll prepare for the eight rounds again, train hard, but if the stoppage comes then it comes. Personally, I’m enjoying stepping up into the longer rounds and I’m looking to show that on the night.”

Just three weeks after his bout on May 25, IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington defends his world title against Kid Galahad at the First Direct Arena. It’s a bill that Bateson says he would love to be a part of.

“I could be on the May 25 card and the Warrington Galahad card, but that’s completely up to my dad and my uncle (trainer, Martin),” he continued.

“I want to be on these big shows in Leeds at the Arena, on the undercard to a big world-title fight with other top fighters on the bill as well. To fight at the Arena again would be great.

“If I can go to 10-0 in May, then 11-0 before the summer, that’d be fantastic for my career. I want to be busy. A busy fighter is a happy fighter and a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“I’d be physically able to do so as well, because of my experience in the amateurs. I used to fight day after day, week after week. In one year, I had 26 fights. Because I’ve done that in the past, fighting twice in three weeks should be a walk in the park for me.”

The 24-year-old is backing Warrington to retain his world crown and believes the momentum behind him will prove too strong for the challenging Galahad.

“I think it’s a really good fight,” added Bateson. “Josh has proven himself as being up there as the best featherweight in the division, but Galahad brings a big test though.

“He’s undefeated as well so I think he’s got that confidence that you only have when you haven’t suffered a defeat before.

“For me though, you can’t bet against Josh after what he achieved last year and I’m fully behind him.

“Mentally, Josh looks like he’s in a great place and he’s a real force to be reckoned with. I think at home, with all of his Leeds supporters behind him, myself included, he’s going to be so tough to beat.”

Featuring alongside Bateson on the May 25 card at the Elland Road Pavilion are fellow Leeds talents Billy Pickles, Ismail Khan, Cory O’Regan, Mick Learmonth, Ishmael Davis and Adil Anwar.