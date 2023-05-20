Harper was scheduled to take on Braekhus at Dublin’s 3Arena on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s battle with Chantelle Cameron. However, Braekhus has withdrawn from the fight due to illness, confirming the news via Instagram .

In a video posted to her story, she said: “I just woke up this morning with the flu. Headache, fever, ear, nose, throat and the whole thing. I felt great yesterday at the weigh-in. [I am] just heartbroken, gutted for Terri of course, Terri Harper. I’m sorry to all my fans, [I] still want to thank Matchroom and Terri of course for giving me this chance to fight her. I hope we can come back and do this real soon.”