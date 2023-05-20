All Sections
Cecilia Braekhus withdraws from match against Doncaster boxer Terri Harper on Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor undercard due to illness

Doncaster boxer Terri Harper will not be defending her WBA light-middleweight title against Cecilia Braekhus tonight (May 20).

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 11:34 BST

Harper was scheduled to take on Braekhus at Dublin’s 3Arena on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s battle with Chantelle Cameron. However, Braekhus has withdrawn from the fight due to illness, confirming the news via Instagram.

In a video posted to her story, she said: “I just woke up this morning with the flu. Headache, fever, ear, nose, throat and the whole thing. I felt great yesterday at the weigh-in. [I am] just heartbroken, gutted for Terri of course, Terri Harper. I’m sorry to all my fans, [I] still want to thank Matchroom and Terri of course for giving me this chance to fight her. I hope we can come back and do this real soon.”

Matchroom Boxing have confirmed Harper will be added to the card for Leigh Wood’s battle with Mauricio Lara next Saturday (May 27).

Braekhus has withdrawn from the fight. Image: James Chance/Getty ImagesBraekhus has withdrawn from the fight. Image: James Chance/Getty Images
Braekhus has withdrawn from the fight. Image: James Chance/Getty Images
