In August of 1998, the British Board of Boxing Control were taken to court by five-time world champion Jane Couch – who was not permitted to step through the ropes in her own country.

The governing body argued that women were too “emotionally unstable” and “frail” to box but were forced to establish a licensing scheme for female fighters as Couch delivered a knockout legal blow to the board.

Without Couch’s battle against British boxing, it may not have been possible for tonight’s all-female card to go ahead.

The now 54-year-old from Fleetwood won her first world title in only her fifth professional bout, recording a unanimous decision victory over Sandra Geiger. She had to fly to Copenhagen, Denmark for the contest before two successful defences – both in the United States.

In 1997, a year before her court battle, Couch was refused a licence by the BBBoC to fight at Wembley Arena, which also contained a purse of £10,000.

After her landmark court case, Couch’s solicitor Sara Leslie stated: "She has not just redressed the injustice that she faced as a professional athlete, but she has paved the way for other sportswomen in Britain."

Paved the way she has.

Ireland’s Katie Taylor has become one of the most well-known names in boxing while closer to home South Yorkshire’s Terri Harper is a two-weight world champion who fights regularly on big cards, having signed a promotional contract with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in 2019.

Undefeated super featherweight Mikaela Mayer is putting her IBF and WBO titles on the line against WBC and IBO champion Alycia Baumgardner in London tonight and admitted that such an event would not have been possible five years ago.

"I don’t think you could have put on a card like this five years ago. It’s really shown how far women’s boxing has come,” said the Colorado-born champion.

Baumgardner, who knocked out Harper to win her world titles last year, concurred: “This fight is amazing for women’s boxing.

"This is what we’ve been waiting to have. The entertainment is at an all-time high.

“This is what is building the sport of women’s boxing and now you have two women who don’t care for each other and who are ready to bang it out Saturday night.”

The all-American meeting between Mayer and Baumgardner is the perfect warm-up for the undisputed contest featuring Hartlepool-born Marshall and another USA native in Shields.

The eagerly-awaited fight was postponed last month as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur.

“I think she will come up short. I believe I’m a better boxer than Claressa,” insisted Marshall in the final press conference.

"I believe I have always been, I cannot wait. Saturday couldn’t come quick enough. We had a 12-week camp and a five-week pushback - I’m just itching to get in there now.

“She can try to knock me out but if you’ve got it, then you’ve got it. It is what it is. Why is it hard for you to knock someone out? If you land on someone, then you hurt them.

"If you land on them and you’ve got pillow fists, then they’re not going to go anywhere. There’s nothing left to say. I can’t wait for Saturday, let’s get it on.”

Both women are 12-0 professionally. The only difference in the pair’s records is the number of knockouts. Just two of Shields’ wins have ended early, compared to 10 of Marshall’s.

“Of course, we’ve got to talk about her punching power, she’s going to try to come out there and land a big shot,” said Shields.

"She may want to fight on the inside or on the outside but she just wants to be able to touch me and land. That’s really all I see but it’s a boxing match.

"I may get hit in there, but if she thinks she won’t get hit, then she’s mistaken.

"If she thinks she is a better boxer than me, she’s mistaken but we’re going to let her think whatever she wants to think and do whatever she wants to do because I’m going to adapt and do whatever I have to do to win and make the fight easy.

“I’m not worried about Savannah Marshall. You better punch as hard as you say you can because if you don’t have any punching power, it’s going to be a hard night for you.”

The historic card will feature 22 women and Shields has been blown away by the support with ticket sales booming.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Marshall. “The support has been unreal. I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought a ticket. It means the world.”

