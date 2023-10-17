Hull boxer Connor Coghill has been hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

Coghill recently fought on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s clash with Josh Warrington, losing to Hopey Price of Leeds.

His trainer, Stefy Bull, has confirmed Coghill is under observation after a scan revealed a bleed.

Posting on X, Bull said: “We are saddened to confirm Connor is currently in hospital under observation after a scan has discovered a bleed on his brain. Connor has had headaches since his boxing contest last week in Sheffield.

Connor Coghill recently fought Hopey Price in Sheffield. Image: James Chance/Getty Images

"Obviously it’s devastating news for Connor as boxing has been his life since a young age. He’s stable and resting and wanting people to respect his time during this difficult period.

"Everyone at Stefy Bull Promotions are praying for a full recovery and wish him good health we will keep you all updated.”

The boxing community has already rallied round Coghill, with Tony Bellew and his recent opponent Price among those to have wished him well.

Writing on X, Bellew said: “Thinking of Connor Coghill tonight! Professional Boxing is a DANGEROUS business and should not be played with! When done properly it’s the greatest sport but the most brutal sport of all... Thinking of you champ I hope you have a speedy recovery.”

Price posted on Facebook: “I’m absolutely devastated to see the news about Connor Coghill today. Boxers that share the ring have a genuine respect for each other and to know that he’s suffered an injury during our fight is heartbreaking.

“We chase our dreams and give our all to this sport hoping to build a good future for ourselves and our families.

“Whatever the level of fights I wish nothing but good health to all my opponents but now seeing this has happened to Connor it really does hit home how dangerous our sport is.