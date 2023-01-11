Dalton Smith's next opponent revealed as he gets set to defend British super-lightweight title

Sheffield’s Dalton (13-0, 10 KOs) signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn following a stellar 2022 that saw the 25-year-old remain undefeated, and he kicks off an even busier year against former English champion Allington as he looks to win the Lonsdale belt outright.
On signing the deal with Matchroom recently, Smith said: "I'm delighted to sign a multi-fight extension with Matchroom Boxing.
"2022 was a huge success. I was nice and active, added the British title to the collection and headlined at Sheffield Arena."2023 I need to build on that by staying busy, winning the British title for keeps and adding more titles.
"I want to be closing the year selling out the arena before turning my attention onto Hillsborough and world titles in 2024."