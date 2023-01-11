Dalton Smith's next opponent revealed as he gets set to defend British super-lightweight title

BOXING: Dalton Smith will make the second defence of his British super-lightweight title against Billy Allington on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight title showdown with Mauricio Lara in Nottingham on Saturday February 18.

Sheffield’s Dalton (13-0, 10 KOs) signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn following a stellar 2022 that saw the 25-year-old remain undefeated, and he kicks off an even busier year against former English champion Allington as he looks to win the Lonsdale belt outright.

On signing the deal with Matchroom recently, Smith said: "I'm delighted to sign a multi-fight extension with Matchroom Boxing.

"2022 was a huge success. I was nice and active, added the British title to the collection and headlined at Sheffield Arena."2023 I need to build on that by staying busy, winning the British title for keeps and adding more titles.

Dalton Smith will defend his British title in Nottingham in February. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

