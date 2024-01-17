Delicious Orie, one of British boxing’s great hopes for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, suffered a shock defeat on the opening morning of the World Boxing Cup: GB Open in Sheffield.

Orie was beaten by Nelvie Tiafack of Germany on a split decision, an opening-round super heavyweight bout that pitted Britain’s Commonwealth champion of 2022 against the European champion of that year.

Orie, a 26-year-old from Wolverhampton who was born in Moscow to a Russian mother and a Nigerian father, has already qualified for Paris by virtue of winning gold at last year’s European Games.

So he has shown his gold medal credentials in major competitions before, but with the Olympics just six months away, this was a setback.

Delicious Orie (blue) suffered a shock defeat on the opening morning of the World Boxing Open Sheffield 2024 (Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“We’re just focusing on the long picture,” he told The Yorkshire Post after defeat.

“I faced a really good opponent today so all respect to him.

“It’s a fight that I needed. It’s all experience for me. I’ll go back to the drawing board and it happens you know, it’s a sport and I’ll come back stronger next time.”

Orie started well and had his opponent reeling in the first round, but didn’t go in for the kill, despite the urging of coaches and supporters in attendance at the English Institute of Sport.

“I needed to be a little bit more busy in between,” admitted Orie.

“He got tired and at the same time I got tired. I know what I needed to do.

“I didn’t want to take too many chances because he’s a respectable level.

“He’s good. He was European champion in 2022 so he’s a very good level, good opponent and someone I know I’ll meet in the Olympics so it’s what I needed.”

It was Orie’s first bout since last summer and with qualification already secured for Paris, he does not need to go to Milan in March for the final Olympic qualifier which the majority of the British squad in action in Sheffield this week are aiming for.

But he could have done with a deep run in the four-day tournament with opportunities to get in the ring between now and Paris limited.

“I’ve been out of the ring now since summer last year, so i just needed that bout,” said Orie. “Onto the next one for me.

“I need more bouts like that because at the end of the day all that matters really is the Olympics and we’re working towards that.

“I’m still going to have plenty of bouts. The key now is avoiding injury and getting into as many international sparring camps, tournaments and training sessions as possible to come out on top.”

There are two sessions a day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, starting at 11am and 5pm. Finals on Saturday at 10am and 1.30pm.