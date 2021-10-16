Light-middleweight Harris Akbar of Bradford Police and College Club, a long-standing member of the squad based in Sheffield. is headed to another world championships.
He will be joined in Serbia from October 26 to November 6 by welterweight Harvey Lambert from St Paul’s ABC in Hull.
The team will compete across the new weight classes (recently introduced by AIBA) and includes a mix of experienced boxers and some more recent additions to GB Boxing’s Podium squad.
The most experienced members of the group are featherweight Niall Farrell, flyweight Kiaran MacDonald, light-middleweight Akbar and middleweight Lewis Richardson.
The team is completed by Lambert at welterweight, George Crotty at light-heavyweight, Lewis Williams at heavyweight and Delicious Orie, who will box at super-heavyweight.
GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken said: “The world championships is an incredibly tough assignment so this is an opportunity for a new group of boxers to test themselves at the very highest level.
“There is a lot of talent in this team, however (the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 means) they have had very little competition over the last 18 months.
“Taking part in this tournament will be a great learning experience for the boxers and will enable myself and the coaches to get a clear idea of where we are and what we need to do to develop this group.”