Bradford boxer Harris Akbar at the EIS in Sheffield (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Light-middleweight Harris Akbar of Bradford Police and College Club, a long-standing member of the squad based in Sheffield. is headed to another world championships.

He will be joined in Serbia from October 26 to November 6 by welterweight Harvey Lambert from St Paul’s ABC in Hull.

The team will compete across the new weight classes (recently introduced by AIBA) and includes a mix of experienced boxers and some more recent additions to GB Boxing’s Podium squad.

The most experienced members of the group are featherweight Niall Farrell, flyweight Kiaran MacDonald, light-middleweight Akbar and middleweight Lewis Richardson.

The team is completed by Lambert at welterweight, George Crotty at light-heavyweight, Lewis Williams at heavyweight and Delicious Orie, who will box at super-heavyweight.

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken said: “The world championships is an incredibly tough assignment so this is an opportunity for a new group of boxers to test themselves at the very highest level.

“There is a lot of talent in this team, however (the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 means) they have had very little competition over the last 18 months.