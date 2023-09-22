How Ron Hopley and Ripon Amateur Boxing Club are packing a punch in the cathedral city

Think of boxing hotbeds in Yorkshire and Wincobank in Sheffield immediately springs to mind, hardened youths living their lives overlooking the steelworks whose potential was harnessed by the infectious wisdom of Brendan Ingle.

Prince Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter. The list is endless.

Nobody would ever associate boxing, though, with Ripon.

Even for someone from the cathedral city in North Yorkshire, like Ron Hopley, chasing the boxing dream had to be done far from where he grew up.

Fighting talk: The amateur boxers of Ripon Amateur Boxing Club ready to deliver a knockout blow in their first show.

“My first few sessions were at the army barracks in Ripon, but after that I had to travel to Leeds to box at St Patrick’s,” says Hopley.

Training alongside future super middleweight world title challenger Henry Wharton - who would become a lifelong friend - Hopley made it to the professional game where he admits to an ‘average’ career.

"I probably didn't fulfil my potential, and when I realised I could make more money as a plasterer I packed it in,” he laments. "But I've always loved the sport, the friends I've made, what it can do for you."

So he started training amateurs and pros, this time at a club in York.

Then finally in early 2020, just before the pandemic, Hopley opened a club in Ripon and introduced the sport of boxing to his home city.

"I was training amateurs at Henry's gym but it was a long way to go so we just opened one for the few lads we had,” he says.

"We only had four lads to start with, just wanted to get them off the street, give them an outlet for their aggression and get them fit.”

Now Ripon Amateur Boxing Club is open to amateurs of all ages and experience, boys and girls, and on Friday breaks new ground with a first ever boxing show in the city, to be held at Ripon Bowling Club on Bondgate Green.

The show, which is already sold out, features 18 bouts and Hopley’s old friend Wharton is the guest of honour.