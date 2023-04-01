All Sections
How to watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin, how much does it cost and when is it

Anthony Joshua knows victory by any means necessary is all that matters in Saturday’s fight with Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena.

By Nick Westby
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:50 BST

The former world heavyweight champion will aim to bounce back from his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk and show the boxing community there is plenty of life left in him.

While being an entertainer has always come naturally for the London 2012 gold medallist, he insists that is not top of his priorities and the aim is to merely show new trainer Derrick James that he was right to take him on.

Joshua said: “It is win by any means necessary. We are just here to do a job.

Anthony Joshua v Jermain Franklin - how to watch (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)
“I respect my opponent and may the best man win. One thing he said is he started eating right for this camp, well he’s dealing with someone who has been living right from the get go.”

When is the fight

AJ v Franklin is due to start at 10pm.

How to Watch

The fight is live on the streaming service DAZN (pronounced Dazone).

The easiest way to watch the fight is to subscribe directly to DAZN, which takes less than five minutes.

Get ready today by visiting www.DAZN.com to create a DAZN account and subscribe. DAZN requires a monthly subscription, a bit like Netflix.

Once you’ve done this, simply download the DAZN app on your Smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, set-top box or games console and sign in with the account details you just created.

If you have a Sky box, make sure you subscribe to a package that includes free access to DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 on Sky here. You will need your Sky viewing card number.

Virgin Media customers can now order Joshua vs Franklin as a £19.99 Pay-Per-View and watch the event directly on their Virgin set top box.

Every PPV order includes one-month access to the DAZN app. Information on how to redeem this will be provided in the confirmation email.

