'I'm the man to beat' - Harris Akbar bids for Paris Olympics spot at European Games

Bradford’s European champion Harris Akbar believes the current crop of boxers based at the Great Britain training base in Sheffield is better than the one that equalled a record haul of medals at the last Olympics.

Light middleweight Akbar went to the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago as a sparring partner for Pat McCormack, who would go on to win a silver medal, one of six medallists Great Britain produced.

Akbar, 24, has since put that experience to good use, knuckling down in training at the English Institute of Sport and reaping the rewards by winning the European title in Armenia last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the coming days he embarks on a potential six-fight schedule at the European Games in Poland that he hopes culminates in another gold medal and the most important prize of all, a spot in the Great Britain team for the Paris Olympics.

Rising up: Harris Akbar celebrates a win at the Commonwealth Games last year. He has the Paris Olympics in his sights this week. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

“We were as good as those guys in Tokyo, we were their sparring partners pushing them on,” said Akbar, of a 13-strong Great Britain team out in Krakow. “People forget how good we are, even though it’s a relatively new team.

“And we want to prove it this week, that’s why these European Games are such a big deal. I just need to get top four for a spot in the Paris Olympics. That’s the big one, it’s what we all strive for as amateur boxers.”

Life in the ring has not been without its ups and downs for Akbar, whose home club is Bradford Police and College. This will be his fourth major championship, with his gold in Armenia last year sandwiched by an early exit in the world championships and a split-decision, quarter-final defeat at the Commonwealth Games.

So what has he learnt about himself?

Harris Akbar of Team England and Aiden Walsh of Team Northern Ireland grapple during the Men’s Over 67kg-71kg (Light Middle) - Quarter-Final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just need to go in and do what I do best and hopefully that’s enough to get me qualified,” said Akbar.

“I know going in that I’m the draw people don’t really want. I need to justify that.

“I’m the European champion at the end of the day. I feel like I’m going in as the man to beat.”