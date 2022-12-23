AFTER 17 fights unbeaten in the pro ranks, Jack Bateson was always apprehensive about what would happen if his winning streak came to an end.

In November he lost for the first time in his professional career as Shabaz Masoud claimed Bateson's WBA inter-continental super bantamweight title with a knockout win in Sheffield.

Bateson was down twice in the 12th and final round before the bout was waved off by the referee. The contest was also a final eliminator for the British title, putting the Leeds fighter to the back of the line for a shot in 2023.

It was, in his own words, a devastating blow after 17 consecutive wins and decades of hard work. The 28-year-old made his professional debut in September 2017 and had enjoyed a taste of the big nights as regular support on events involving former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

He has boxed at Elland Road, a childhood dream for a lifelong Leeds United fan, Headingley Stadium and at the Leeds Arena, giving him the chance to build up a decent backing from his home city.

Warrington's support is renowned for their advocacy of the Leeds Warrior and Bateson feared he would lose the following he had accrued if he ever lost his unbeaten record.

"I was devastated about the loss but with the team that I have got around me, it builds my confidence I will bounce back," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I was worried if I lost for the first time I would lose the support I have built up but the support has been unbelievable.

SETBACK: Jack Bateson and Shabaz Masoud exchange blows during their British Title Eliminator and WBA Inter-Continental Title fight at Sheffield Arena last month. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

"It just makes me more motivated to do everyone proud and eventually become a champion again and just continue on the road really."

In recent years, there has been a trend among fighters to become more determined to protect their unbeaten streaks.

However, when looking at the list of modern-day greats it is rare to see a zero in the loss column when the time eventually comes to hang up the gloves.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) and Joe Calzaghe (46-0) are rare exceptions – Bateson even feels that in some cases an obsession to protect an unbeaten record has stopped some mega fights from being made.

"It is always something I have worried about during my career, having that first defeat or having any defeat at all," he continued.

"But losing that unbeaten record has taken a bit of pressure off me – rather than worrying about the outcome, it is now about offering my best.

"I know I have got a lot of good people behind me – it is something that I am blessed to have and lucky for."

Bateson has taken a little bit of time to spend time with his young family as he ponders what lies ahead in 2023. The super bantamweight is getting married in the summer but is hoping to be as active as possible.

Prior to his loss to Masoud in Sheffield, it had been a productive 12 months for the Leeds fighter.

In November 2021, he claimed his first career title as he was crowned English champion after a unanimous decision victory over Ramez Mahmood – despite carrying an illness in the lead up to the fight.

He followed that up with a knockout win over Stefan Nicolae in March and in June he won the WBA inter-continental belt via a unanimous decision triumph over Diego Alberto Ruiz.

After taking some time to recuperate Bateson is back in the gym but admits the hard work will start next month.

"I am back ticking over but I am still taking it easy. I am enjoying a bit of time with my family but once the new year comes I will be back into it properly," he said.

"I will be looking to get out again in the first quarter of the year, probably around March or April time.

"I just want to get back into the position I was in prior to my last fight. This time next year I want to fight for a title again.

"I want to continue the climb. It was a slight setback, losing my last fight.

"But I want to get back on the horse and build my way up the rankings.

"I am getting married in the summer next year so that might mean a bit of a break on things!"

Having already been crowned English champion, Bateson still has his eyes on the British belt. Liam Davies is the current holder of the title at super bantamweight having won it last summer.

The crown could yet change hands over the course of the next 12 months but Bateson wants to ensure he is the man in a position to challenge for it.

He said: "I have always wanted to win a British title. I still want to be a world champion – that is the ultimate goal. To get there I need to keep on working hard."

