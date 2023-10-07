Josh Warrington admitted to feeling “hard done by” following his defeat to Leigh Wood at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

‘The Leeds Warrior’ dominated for the vast majority of the bout, landing flurry after flurry of fierce blows.

However, Wood secured a stunning TKO victory in the seventh round when he sent Warrington into the canvas with a devastating combination.

Speaking in the post-fight press conference, Warrington questioned the referee’s decision to bring the fight to an end.

He said: “I'm not asking for people to offer a shoulder to cry on, it is what it is. I've been in with bigger punchers than Leigh. He can dig, obviously he put me over. Not the biggest puncher I've been in with. I just feel a little bit hard done by tonight.

"End of the round, gets on my feet, looking at my old fella with a smile on my face. Turn round at eight and next minute, it's waved off.

"I’m devastated. [We were] cruising the fight, up on scorecards. Switched off for a split second and it’s boxing. I heard the bell go, turned round at eight. I thought we would at least have been given the opportunity to sit down.”

Warrington also discussed his future ambitions, setting his sights on a rematch with Wood and insisting he would be willing to step up to the super-featherweight class.

He also touched on long-held ambitions of a trip to the United States.

Warrington said: “I’m 32, I’m not as old as Leigh, but I’ve had some big fights and a long career. It’s coming up to my 14th year. I would have been picking Eddie’s head to take us to America, it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do since I re-signed with him.