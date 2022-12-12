For the second time in his career, Josh Warrington’s future prospects have been thrown up in the air by an unheralded Mexican.

The Leeds Warrior lost his IBF featherweight title on Saturday night as Alberto Lopez claimed a majority decision win at the Leeds Arena in front of a stunned home crowd to leave the 32-year-old “devastated” and at a crossroads.

In 2021, Warrington lost for the first time as a professional as he was knocked out by Mauricio Lara before his rematch with the Mexican ended in a technical draw. In March he claimed back the IBF title with a thrilling knockout victory over veteran Kiko Martinez.

Warrington had hoped for a unification bout in the United States after his meeting with Lopez but the loss raises several questions about what comes next.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Josh Warrington looks on as he fights Luis Alberto Lopez during their IBF World Featherweight Title Fight at First Direct Arena on December 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The Leeds fighter said in the aftermath of the defeat that he was open to the idea of a rematch but that will only happen if it is sanctioned by Lopez’s team, with no rematch clauses available for mandatory contests.

However, as it stands a second fight between the pair is unlikely. Lopez is promoted by Las Vegas-based Top Rank and indications are they want the Mexican’s first defence to be against Belfast’s Michael Conlan.

The Irishman has won his last two fights and was in action last weekend, knocking out Karim Guerfi inside one round.

Warrington admitted unifying may prove a step too far for him but still wants to fight another featherweight champion.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Luis Alberto Lopez celebrates defeating Josh Warrington during their IBF World Featherweight Title Fight at First Direct Arena on December 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

One of those could be Nottingham’s Leigh Wood, who holds the WBA regular belt.

He is poised to face Lara in his next defence after a scheduled fight between the pair was postponed earlier this year but a summer date with Warrington is still a possibility.

Warrington’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident another title fight is realistic and also insisted a trip to the United States should not be ruled out.

Leo Santa Cruz is the WBA super champion while Rey Vargas holds the WBC title and the WBO crown belongs to Emanuel Navarrete. The trio all hail from Mexico with Santa Cruz residing in California.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Leigh Wood celebrates following victory during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 12, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"I’d love to give him a big fight in America. It could be Leo Santa Cruz, the fans would love a trip," said Hearn

"I still think Josh is world class, an elite featherweight. That wasn’t the performance of a fading fighter — just a fighter who was up against a very good challenger.

"There’s another chapter to write in the Josh Warrington story. He could fight Wood at the City Ground in the summer."

Wood is open to an all-British clash with Warrington. The Nottingham fighter supports Nottingham Forest and is desperate to fight at the club’s home stadium

The sizeable following that Warrington would bring with him to the midlands makes it an attractive proposition for Wood.

"‘That would draw a massive crowd. Warrington’s got a big following and so have I,” he said

"It’s two rival cities both in the Premier League. I want that City Ground fight and Josh is probably the only man around at the minute who can do it with me.”

Wood even felt Warrington deserved the decision in Leeds, after one judge scored the fight as a draw with the other two giving it 115-113 to Lopez. He added: “He didn’t get blown away. It was a close fight. I thought he deserved to win. Based on the fact he’s the champion. The rounds he won, he won clearer.”

