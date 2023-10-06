Doncaster boxer Reece Mould will no longer be headlining ‘Clash On The Court’ following the withdrawal of his opponent.

Mould was due to face Martin McDonagh of Kent tonight (October 6), defending his WBA continental lightweight title.

However, McDonagh has been forced to pull out on medical advice.

The show, which is being hosted at the brand new Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, will still go ahead.

Now sitting top of the bill is the clash between Emma Dolan and Nicola Hopewell for the Commonwealth super-flyweight title.

Promoter Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, said: “Our first thought, of course, is with Martin and for his health and safety.

"It’s disappointing to lose what would have been a great fight between Reece and Martin but a boxer’s health is paramount in our sport.

"In the Commonwealth title showdown between Emma and Nicola we had a show-topper in it’s own right and that will be the headliner for tonight and the rest of the lads’ on the undercard still get to fight.”

Due to the late nature of the withdrawal, the deadline to have a suitable replacement approved had passed.

Having prepared for a Championship contest, Mould opted against taking part in an eight-round bout and pulled out of the event himself.

The fight with McDonagh was one Mould was keen to take, as revealed in his recent chat with The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “He [McDonagh] was a top-class amateur, he’s got very good boxing ability. We’re expecting him to be a tough fighter.

"This is the fight we asked for. I didn’t want to just go in there and have an easy fight. We wanted a good challenge and we’ve got one.

"If I win this, I’ll go into the top 10 for the WBA. Whether I fight for a European title next, or whatever, we’re going to get some big opportunities when we come through this.”