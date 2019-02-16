Leeds boxer Jack Bateson eyes up place on Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad undercard

LEEDS super bantamweight Jack Bateson says that he would love to be a part of the Josh Warrington versus Kid Galahad card, should the pair face off in Leeds this summer.

Warrington is scheduled to defend his IBF featherweight world title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Galahad later this year, with Frank Warren – Warrington’s promoter – recently confirming the fight will take place in Leeds, likely at the First Direct Arena.

Jack Bateson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Former Team GB amateur Bateson – who has won all of his eight professional fights and fights at the Elland Road Pavilion on March 2 – believes he’s likely to feature on the card, once it’s confirmed.

“I’d love to be a part of such a massive card,” Bateson told the YEP.

“It was a fantastic experience being a part of the Warrington versus Lee Selby show at Elland Road.

“I can bring my supporters from Leeds with me to the Arena and hopefully I can ride the wave that boxing in Leeds is on at the moment, that Josh has brought about.

“Hopefully one day I can take up from where Josh has left off and continue what Josh has done for boxing in the city.

“I’m pretty sure that my team can sort me out with a spot on the undercard for the Galahad show, when it does get officially sorted and announced.”

Warrington twice upset the odds last year; when he won the world title against Selby before successfully defending it against Carl Frampton.

Bateson believes Warrington is in a brilliant place mentally and is predicting another triumph for the champion.

Josh Warrington after his victory over Carl Frampton.

“I think Kid Galahad is a great fight for Josh,” added the 24-year-old. “Josh is an unbelievable fighter and at the moment, his mind must be in such a good place, confidence-wise. He must be sure of winning no matter who he’s fighting now.

“The way that he’s performed in his last two fights, putting in world class performances against world class opposition in Frampton and Selby.

“How can anyone write him off now?

“His head will be in a great place and he’s got the whole of Leeds behind him.

“If the Galahad fight does come off, then that’s three tough fights in a row, so you’ve got to take your hat off to him for that.

“I’m backing Josh to win the fight, if and when it does happen, and I’m really hoping I can be a part of the bill.”

To get the opportunity, Bateson must first win his next fight at the Elland Road Pavilion, when he competes in his first eight-round contest.

“I’m stepping up in rounds and it’ll be a good experience for me,” added Bateson. “I’m looking forward to it and it’s another good chance for me to showcase my skills.

“The initial plan is that me and my dad (manager Mark Bateson) set out was to have a few more six-rounders.

“But, there’s a few things that we want to work towards that are in the pipeline, so we felt like it would be better to get the eight-round experience in now.

“There’s nothing set for us in the near future, but we know that something could come up for us, potentially before the end of the year, and we want to be as well prepared for that as we can.

“We’re looking for opponents now – any fighters in between journeymen and contenders.

“There’s a possibility that it could be Pablo Narvaez , who’s another Nicaraguan.

“But, he’s got a 50-50 record and he’s got a draw away from home against Matt Windle last year. He’s been 10 and eight rounds previously.

“But, it’s a fight which, if it does come off, then I’ll be looking to make a statement. If I can get the rounds in then that would be good, but to make a real statement would be even better.

“If people want to get in touch with me for tickets, give me a message on any of my social media accounts, on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (@jackbateson94) and I can get them sorted. Any support is always appreciated. Hopefully I’ll be able to get another good win and continue the rise to titles.”