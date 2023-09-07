Leeds boxer Josh Wisher on why community matters inside and outside the ring
Wisher is four fights into his career as a professional and has secured stylish victories in each of his bouts.
Having already locked horns with journeymen in four-round encounters, he was due to step up to a six-round fight against a more formidable opponent on September 8.
The event has been cancelled due to fighters withdrawing, but this does not mean Wisher will be kicking his heels.
He runs The Ministry of Boxing in the Armley area of Leeds, a hub developing the next generation of fighters and responsible adults.
Wisher told The Yorkshire Post: "A lot of the kids, they're all just stuck to their iPads, watching YouTube all the time. They have a burst of energy that they never really get to use. That energy might be used for misbehaving, misbehaving with parents or messing around outside corner shops.
"When the parents are bringing their kids here, it's burning energy and helping them sleep at night. They're coming from different areas – Wortley, Armley, Farnley, Hunslet. They're coming together, making new friends with each other, which is also a good thing."
The 24-year-old is strongly embedded in his local community and attended The Farnley Academy, the school also attended by footballer Kalvin Phillips.
The Armley community has been rocked by more than one fatal stabbing this year, prompting Wisher to speak out on knife crime and make battling it a focus of his gym.
He said: "It never crossed my mind but it seems to be more common these days. Boxing is a different outlet. If you've got a child who potentially thinks like that, or carries a weapon, then coming to boxing and learning self-defence might make them more confident in themselves to think they don't need a weapon.
"A black eye is a lot better than a fatality. I think boxing, and probably other combat sports, are the best ways to avoid things like that. If it means someone won't put someone else's life at risk, it's a big win."
The Ministry of Boxing is now an official amateur gym, meaning there could potentially be more boxers from the area following Wisher into the world of professional bouts.
He said: "We run an amateur gym now, this is our first season as an official amateur gym. We've got over 30 carded amateur boxers to England Boxing now, we did the medicals a couple of weeks ago.
"We also do client-based one-to-ones, we do casual people, they might not want to box but just enjoy boxing, they might just want to keep fit. We cater for them as well – we're not forcing anyone to fight. We try and cater for everyone.
"You're not allowed to box until you're 10 years old but we do Tiny Tots, a class for those who can't compete.
"That's getting more popular now. We started off with two or three young ones but we've built it up, we've been open a year. Some nights, we're having 20 young kids there.
"Then we've got the juniors that come after and seniors. We're getting a lot busier now, which is good for us, and everyone seems to be enjoying it.
"It's always been my ambition to be a professional.
"The amateurs are the best way to go for that set-up late on. It's different but it's still boxing.
"It's set me up and given me a foundation to do well early on. That's the reason I'm 4-0 now. I've got that experience from the amateurs."