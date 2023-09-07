THE professional record of Leeds boxer Josh Wisher is not all he takes pride in.

Wisher is four fights into his career as a professional and has secured stylish victories in each of his bouts.

Having already locked horns with journeymen in four-round encounters, he was due to step up to a six-round fight against a more formidable opponent on September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been cancelled due to fighters withdrawing, but this does not mean Wisher will be kicking his heels.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Josh Wisher has been fristrated in his latest professional bout after it was cancelled, but is striving to build something special through his gym in Armley, Leeds. Jason Bovington

He runs The Ministry of Boxing in the Armley area of Leeds, a hub developing the next generation of fighters and responsible adults.

Wisher told The Yorkshire Post: "A lot of the kids, they're all just stuck to their iPads, watching YouTube all the time. They have a burst of energy that they never really get to use. That energy might be used for misbehaving, misbehaving with parents or messing around outside corner shops.

"When the parents are bringing their kids here, it's burning energy and helping them sleep at night. They're coming from different areas – Wortley, Armley, Farnley, Hunslet. They're coming together, making new friends with each other, which is also a good thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is strongly embedded in his local community and attended The Farnley Academy, the school also attended by footballer Kalvin Phillips.

STRONG MESSAGE: Josh Wisher hopes his gym helps keep youngsters from going astray and getting into trouble on the streets. Picture courtesy of Jason Bovington.

The Armley community has been rocked by more than one fatal stabbing this year, prompting Wisher to speak out on knife crime and make battling it a focus of his gym.

He said: "It never crossed my mind but it seems to be more common these days. Boxing is a different outlet. If you've got a child who potentially thinks like that, or carries a weapon, then coming to boxing and learning self-defence might make them more confident in themselves to think they don't need a weapon.

"A black eye is a lot better than a fatality. I think boxing, and probably other combat sports, are the best ways to avoid things like that. If it means someone won't put someone else's life at risk, it's a big win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Boxing is now an official amateur gym, meaning there could potentially be more boxers from the area following Wisher into the world of professional bouts.

He said: "We run an amateur gym now, this is our first season as an official amateur gym. We've got over 30 carded amateur boxers to England Boxing now, we did the medicals a couple of weeks ago.

"We also do client-based one-to-ones, we do casual people, they might not want to box but just enjoy boxing, they might just want to keep fit. We cater for them as well – we're not forcing anyone to fight. We try and cater for everyone.

"You're not allowed to box until you're 10 years old but we do Tiny Tots, a class for those who can't compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's getting more popular now. We started off with two or three young ones but we've built it up, we've been open a year. Some nights, we're having 20 young kids there.

"Then we've got the juniors that come after and seniors. We're getting a lot busier now, which is good for us, and everyone seems to be enjoying it.

"It's always been my ambition to be a professional.

"The amateurs are the best way to go for that set-up late on. It's different but it's still boxing.