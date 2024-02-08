The event – which has previously welcomed many of British boxing’s biggest stars – is set to take place today until Sunday and will see almost 270 participants.

Past winners of the championships include Sheffield-born Dalton Smith, Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker and former Youth Olympic champion Caroline Dubois. As such, this tournament is one in which a star of the future can make their name.

One man who believes strongly in providing this platform to young boxers is England Boxing competition and events manager Ashley Cooke.

Cooke told The Yorkshire Post: “The Youth Championships is the perfect bridge between the junior and senior levels.

“A lot of talent is on display and it’s one of the main championships where boxers can make a bit of a name for themselves.

“If they walk away as national champion, you get quite a reputation and that really sets them in good stead for the seniors.”

In addition to this name-building opportunity, the tournament hands starry-eyed fighters the chance to be spotted by influential onlookers.

“Even this weekend, our performance team will be there scouting boxers for England Boxing’s performance pathway,” Cooke added.

“It’s definitely a good platform for the guys to show their talent and hopefully stay within boxing and keep progressing.”

Their first step towards such glory, however, is this weekend’s event and participants will be divided into several categories.

The initial stage will establish whether they fight in the ‘open youth’ competition, for those born in 2006/07, or the ‘youth cadet’ tournament, only for fighters born in 2007.

After this, they will be separated into males and females, which each have 14 and 13 varying weight categories respectively.

For those fighting, it will be a genuine test of their capacity.

Cooke said: “It’s quite intense for the boxers really.

“They’re moving into three, three-minute rounds which is obviously a step up and they box for potentially three consecutive days.”