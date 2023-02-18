DALTON SMITH believes he can be one of “the very best Sheffield has produced” as he aims to become an outright winner of the British title.

The super lightweight from South Yorkshire claimed the prestigious Lord Lonsdale challenge title – the oldest championship belt in British professional boxing – by out-classing Sam O’maison inside six rounds in August.

He puts it on the line against Billy Allington at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham tonight in the co-main event alongside Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight title defence against Mauricio Lara.

The 26-year-old ended an impressive 2022 with a successful defence against Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin at Manchester Arena last November. Fighters can win the British title outright if they win four championship contests in the same weight division.

Nottingham, UK: Dalton Smith and Billy Allington final press conference ahead of their British lightweight title fight on Saturday night. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Prior to 1999, the quota was three bouts but rising costs of producing the belts saw the British Boxing Board of Control increase it by one more fight.

Smith says he wants the British title “for keeps” and will be just one win away from achieving that goal if he defeats Allington tonight.

“The British title has a lot of history," said Smith.

"Every British fighter wants it and I’ve always said I want the British title for keeps. I think it was after the O'maison win when I got home and I was looking at the belt and that’s when it hit me, what I’d achieved.

Nottingham, UK: Dalton Smith during Wednesday's open workouts ahead of his fight this weekend. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

"That’s when it really hit me. I remember watching the ring-walk back thinking, 'wow', if that’s what I can do in my first headliner then there’s going to be some special nights coming.

“Billy Allington is my next opponent. Billy is experienced, he’s durable and I’m expecting him to be fit, he’s got a good work rate. I just feel Billy will struggle with the movement, the angles, the power and the speed.

"I think slowly over the rounds he’ll run out of ideas. The British title is definitely staying with me. The longer the fight goes on the more I'll suss him out. I'm very confident I can get this one finished within the distance."

Smith signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in December as he eyes headline fights in Sheffield – one of which he hopes will be at Hillsborough, the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

Nottingham, UK: Dalton Smith during Wednesday's open workouts ahead of his fight this weekend. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The 26-year-old revealed that a number of promoters were offering him contracts but Smith wanted to stick with Matchroom for what he described as one of the most important periods of his career.

“When my contract was up everyone was on me," said Smith.

"There was a lot of attention, and a lot of promoters were after me. It was nice to see because it proved my name is getting out there and I’m showing people what Dalton Smith is about. The top promoters are wanting me in their stables so it shows that the hard work is paying off.

“The team that Matchroom have behind them, that’s where I’ve been since I had my debut in Nottingham. It’s not just Eddie and Frank, it filters down to the media team, the ticket girls and that. Everyone gets on and it’s good vibes.

"I’ve got one of the best teams in boxing, and that’s their job to go out and do their best for me and that’s what they’re doing.

“The nights I’ve dreamt of are within touching distance for me now. For 18 months I’ve got to work hard.

"I always work hard but this is the most crucial time for me in my career. If you want something, this is how it is. It’s true grit and hard work.

"I believe I’ve got the talent. I believe I’m going to be up there with the very best Sheffield has produced. So I’ve got to handle that pressure. There’s some big nights coming."

Although there is plenty of talk about what the future will hold for Smith – with Hearn previously tipping him to become a world champion – he insists he is not taking tonight’s contest lightly.

Allington has won 10 of his 15 professional bouts, losing one and drawing the other four.

Smith said: “I don’t overlook anybody and I know Billy is coming with big intentions. I’ve heard it in my previous fights with people thinking I’m overlooking opponents.

"Believe me, I don’t do that. I just focus on the job in front of me and that’s the fight on Saturday night.

"I’ve got to turn up, be 100 per cent and get the job done in style. We’re probably going to see the very best version of Billy.