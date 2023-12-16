The clash between Sunny Edwards and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez is the antithesis of what people dislike about modern day boxing.

As a sport, boxing has come under fire for a variety of reasons in recent years. Fans bemoan that fights they want are not arranged. They lament one-sided affairs and the contractual disputes that have potential to stand in the way of classics.

A week before Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fight on the same card but not against each other, Edwards and Rodriguez will put their undefeated records and titles on the line.

The WBO and IBF flyweight titles are up for grabs in Arizona, in a bout viewed as a treat for the purists. As far as flyweights go, there is arguably no one on the planet better than Edwards and Rodriguez.

Speaking to Boxing News+ ahead of the fight, Edwards said: "Bam is probably the closest version of a Sunny Edwards from a different part of the world I've seen. Look at our ages, look at our ambition, look at our intent of taking fights, making fights. I respect him a lot.

"Outside of the ring, how he approaches his boxing career, how he believes in himself - that's a threat. That's a challenger to me. That's like someone I would challenge across the world, excited to fight.”

Edwards was born in London and will be fighting stateside, but plenty of alarm clocks will be sounding in the middle of the night in Sheffield. The 27-year-old has propelled himself to stardom with the help of Grant Smith of Steel City Gym.

The gym has proven to be a conveyor belt of talent and is also the place super-welterweight prodigy Junaid Bostan is honing his craft. Tonight has been made even more significant night for the gym as Bostan is also on the bill.

Edwards is charismatic and a talker, although has proven over the course of his 20 victories that he knows when to get serious. He is a technician in the ring, not afraid to open himself up in order to lure an opponent in.

His footwork is something to behold and to watch him is to truly be in the presence of technical excellence. In 'Bam', however, he will be meeting someone also praised heavily for his savviness and technical prowess.