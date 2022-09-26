Terri Harper calls for unified super-welterweight title fight with Natasha Jonas

The Yorkshire fighter, who previously held the WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles, won by unanimous decision against Scotland's Hannah Rankin in Nottingham on Saturday night.

Harper moved up three weight classes for the bout in the midlands and opened up a cut on Rankin's eyebrow in the second round.

Now a two-time and two-weight world champion, Harper wants to build on her legacy with a unified title clash against Liverpool's Jonas, who is the holder of the WBC and WBO belts.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Terri Harper celebrates with the WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight Title belts after defeating Hannah Rankin in the WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight title fight between Hannah Rankin and Terri Harper at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

She said: "There is a fight that everyone knows can be made - it is one that me and my team want. I think Tasha wants it as well.

"I am just going to go away for a couple of weeks and enjoy the win and then we will get back in the gym.

"It will probably be one of the biggest domestic female fights."

The pair fought two years ago as Harper held onto her super featherweight belts after the judges controversially scored the fight as a draw in Essex.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Hannah Rankin punches Terri Harper during the WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight title fight between Hannah Rankin and Terri Harper at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jonas sought a rematch after feeling "hard done by" by the result but it never materialised.

Harper says she stepped up to super welterweight to have the opportunity to face Jonas, who won her WBO belt in February before becoming a unified champion with the WBC crown in September.

Questions persisted over Harper's jump up the weight classes for her fight with Rankin but after a professional performance, Harper insisted: "I have proven I belong on the big stage and that I can get in there with the best of them and give them a good fight."

It was a dominant display by Harper who took the fight with two scores of 98-92 on the judges' cards with the other ruling the fight 97-93 in the Yorkshirewoman's favour.

It was the perfect response for Harper who lost for the first time in her career as she was knocked out on her feet by Alycia Baumgardner last year.

She returned to the ring in March as she stepped up to lightweight and beat Yamila Belen Abellaneda via a unanimous decision in Nottingham.

"Since I lost my belts, it has been my goal to become a world champion again. It is amazing," she added.

"I felt comfortable. The weight difference was in the back of my mind a little bit. I just knew not to get dragged into the clinch and stuff.

"There were times when I wanted to push on and get on the inside a little bit but we had to stick to the game-plan.

"She fell short a lot with the jab so I had to capitalise on that. I could have done more but I feel like I got the job done."

A win against Jonas, if the fight was made, would put Harper one belt away from being the undisputed champion at super welterweight.

Marie-Eve Dicaire is the current holder of the IBF belt.

She first picked up the belt in 2018 before vacating it last year to move up a class.