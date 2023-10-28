All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou live stream: How to watch legends of boxing and UFC square off on TV

Two worlds are set to collide in Saudi Arabia, where boxing legend Tyson Fury will face UFC icon Francis Ngannou.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to lock horns. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to lock horns. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to lock horns. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The bout will mark Ngannou’s boxing debut and he will be facing an incredibly tough first opponent.

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion, although will not be putting his belt on the line in this fight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ngannou lit up UFC before leaving the promotion and he has since confirmed he will be taking his talents to the Professional Fighters League.

Most Popular

First, however, he will don boxing gloves and go toe-to-toe with Fury.

The eyes of the world will be on this encounter and here are all the key details.

When is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

The fight is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today (October 28).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6pm is the scheduled start time for the main card, with main event ringwalks expected at approximately 10:45pm.

How can I watch Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

UK viewers will be able to watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95.

Who is the favourite?

Fury is the firm favourite to come out on top and Sky Bet are offering odds of 1/16 for him to succeed.

Ngannou is priced at 8/1 to win the fight.

Related topics:Saudi Arabia