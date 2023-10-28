Two worlds are set to collide in Saudi Arabia, where boxing legend Tyson Fury will face UFC icon Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to lock horns. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The bout will mark Ngannou’s boxing debut and he will be facing an incredibly tough first opponent.

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion, although will not be putting his belt on the line in this fight.

Ngannou lit up UFC before leaving the promotion and he has since confirmed he will be taking his talents to the Professional Fighters League.

First, however, he will don boxing gloves and go toe-to-toe with Fury.

The eyes of the world will be on this encounter and here are all the key details.

When is Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

The fight is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today (October 28).

6pm is the scheduled start time for the main card, with main event ringwalks expected at approximately 10:45pm.

How can I watch Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou?

UK viewers will be able to watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95.

Who is the favourite?

Fury is the firm favourite to come out on top and Sky Bet are offering odds of 1/16 for him to succeed.