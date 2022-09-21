Wakefield welterweight Dom Hunt relaxed about future prospects after defending Central Area title against Darren Tetley

The 31-year-old took his professional record to 11-0 with a points-decision victory over Bradford’s Darren Tetley in Rotherham as he successfully defended his Central Area title.

Hunt claimed the belt with victory over James Flint last year.

Tetley is a former European Champion and had won 21 of his 24 bouts heading into Saturday’s contest.

Dom Hunt (left) with trainer Junior Witter. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Wakefield-born Hunt will be taking a few weeks off to recover from the gruelling encounter which saw him sustain cuts above both eyes while Tetley left the ring with a cut on the bridge of his nose and a badly swollen left eye.

"I have put no ceiling on it,” responded Hunt when asked what is the end goal for his career.

“I am very realistic, I know how tough boxing is as a business.

"The business side of boxing is a nightmare sometimes and it can get in the way.

Dom Hunt defeated former European Champion Darren Tetley last weekend. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

"I will just keep taking opportunities. I just want to see how good I am and how far I can get.

"I had people messaging me before this fight asking why I was taking it and telling me I was going to get knocked out.

"I have proven them wrong again. It was the same with the Flint fight, nobody gave me a chance with that.

"I will just keep going. I don't know how good I am yet. I will find my level eventually and I am just enjoying the ride.”

Hunt admitted there was plenty of risk attached to his fight with Tetley but felt the rewards for victory meant it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

"It was a massive step-up for me, he has been a European champion. He was an international amateur, he has been there and done it all,” added Hunt.

"For me, taking this fight - there were massive rewards at stake but massive risks as well.

"I wanted to go in and show people I am good enough to compete at this level.

"It was a 10-round fight but it felt like 30 rounds, we both left it all in there.

"He never took a backward step and neither did I. We both gave it everything.

"The crowd really appreciated the fight as well, which was good.”

Hunt was also keen to pay credit to his corner, as he sustained one of the cuts to his eye early in the contest.

He continued: "One of the cuts came quite early on, there was a lot of inside fighting going on.

"We banged heads a couple of times. Luckily Pete, my cut man, who is also one of my coaches, he made sure it was looked after.

"Both of my hands are swollen, so I need to let those and the cuts above my eyes heal before I get back in the gym. I need a couple of weeks to rest and recover. After that I will sit down with my team and have a look at what is out there.