Why fans may have recognised Sheffield United v Manchester City pitch invader who jumped on Erling Haaland

When Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against Sheffield United, he was jumped on by an enthusiastic fan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

Pitch invasions are not particularly uncommon these days, but is less common for a pitch invader to be a famous face.

Eagle-eyed supporters inside Bramall Lane for Manchester City’s 2-1 win may have recognised the fan as former boxer Terry Flanagan.

The Mancunian is a former holder of the WBO lightweight title and ended his career with a record of 36 wins and two losses.

When Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against Sheffield United, he was jumped on by an enthusiastic fan. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
When Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against Sheffield United, he was jumped on by an enthusiastic fan. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He last fought in 2019, locking horns with Jayro Duran in Liverpool and winning on points.

As a passionate Manchester City fan, Flanagan will have been delighted to have seen Haaland break the deadlock after missing a penalty earlier in the game.

However, it is unlikely he was back in the stands when Sheffield United equalised through Jayden Bogle or when Rodri bagged a late winner.

