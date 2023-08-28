Why fans may have recognised Sheffield United v Manchester City pitch invader who jumped on Erling Haaland
Pitch invasions are not particularly uncommon these days, but is less common for a pitch invader to be a famous face.
Eagle-eyed supporters inside Bramall Lane for Manchester City’s 2-1 win may have recognised the fan as former boxer Terry Flanagan.
The Mancunian is a former holder of the WBO lightweight title and ended his career with a record of 36 wins and two losses.
He last fought in 2019, locking horns with Jayro Duran in Liverpool and winning on points.
As a passionate Manchester City fan, Flanagan will have been delighted to have seen Haaland break the deadlock after missing a penalty earlier in the game.
However, it is unlikely he was back in the stands when Sheffield United equalised through Jayden Bogle or when Rodri bagged a late winner.