When Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City against Sheffield United, he was jumped on by an enthusiastic fan.

Pitch invasions are not particularly uncommon these days, but is less common for a pitch invader to be a famous face.

Eagle-eyed supporters inside Bramall Lane for Manchester City’s 2-1 win may have recognised the fan as former boxer Terry Flanagan.

The Mancunian is a former holder of the WBO lightweight title and ended his career with a record of 36 wins and two losses.

He last fought in 2019, locking horns with Jayro Duran in Liverpool and winning on points.

As a passionate Manchester City fan, Flanagan will have been delighted to have seen Haaland break the deadlock after missing a penalty earlier in the game.