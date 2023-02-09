Doncaster’s Reece Mould faces Bradford’s Hamed Ghaz at the Magna Centre in Rotherham – with the WBA continental belt also on the line.
Ghaz was born in Afghanistan and moved to Bradford as an adolescent and boasts a record of 18-0 while Mould hails from South Yorkshire and is the stablemate of Josh Warrington and Maxi Hughes. Mould’s upward trajectory hit a bump at the start of 2021 as he was knocked out by Leigh Wood in a British title clash. He has won his three fights since but admitted he could walk away from the sport if he fails to win.
"If I didn’t win I would probably call it a day,” he admitted to the Doncaster Free Press earlier this year. "It is a must-win fight, but I like that pressure on myself.”
Meanwhile, Ghaz senses big opportunities if he can claim a 19th career win. He told the Telegraph and Argus: “It can open up so many doors for me. I could get signed up by a top promoter, get bigger fights, and I hope there could be a British title bout coming up for me.”