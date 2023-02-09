Whatever the outcome of Friday night’s English lightweight title bout – the belt will be making its way to Yorkshire.

Doncaster’s Reece Mould faces Bradford’s Hamed Ghaz at the Magna Centre in Rotherham – with the WBA continental belt also on the line.

Ghaz was born in Afghanistan and moved to Bradford as an adolescent and boasts a record of 18-0 while Mould hails from South Yorkshire and is the stablemate of Josh Warrington and Maxi Hughes. Mould’s upward trajectory hit a bump at the start of 2021 as he was knocked out by Leigh Wood in a British title clash. He has won his three fights since but admitted he could walk away from the sport if he fails to win.

"If I didn’t win I would probably call it a day,” he admitted to the Doncaster Free Press earlier this year. "It is a must-win fight, but I like that pressure on myself.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Reece Mould (R) in action with Bayardo Ramos during the International Featherweight fight between Reece Mould and Bayardo Ramos at the First Direct Arena on October 12, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ghaz senses big opportunities if he can claim a 19th career win. He told the Telegraph and Argus: “It can open up so many doors for me. I could get signed up by a top promoter, get bigger fights, and I hope there could be a British title bout coming up for me.”