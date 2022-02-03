Chris Silverwood leaves England role after Ashes humiliation

Chris Silverwood has left his role as England head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the decision on Thursday night, 24 hours after Ashley Giles stepped down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket.

It follows a review into the recent series in Australia, which ended in a 4-0 defeat. A report on the tour was submitted to the ECB last week, with former Yorkshire star Silverwood now joining Giles in losing his job.

An interim appointment will be made in the coming days ahead of next month’s three Tests in the West Indies.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: “During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

“Under Chris, England Men’s white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

“He has led the England Men’s team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude.

“In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards.”

Silverwood paid tribute to Test captain Joe Root and white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan after being dismissed from the role.

He said: “It’s been an absolute honour to be England head coach and I’m extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff.

“I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward.

“The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges.