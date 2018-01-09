Adam Lyth out to prove he is good value for new Yorkshire deal

YORKSHIRE batsman Adam Lyth has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Emerald Headingley until the end of 2020.

Whitby-born left-handed batsman Lyth, 30, who has amassed 22 first-class hundreds since making his debut in May 2007, expressed his joy at agreeing fresh terms with his home county – and is targeting some silverware in the next few seasons.

Lyth, said: “I am absolutely delighted. I have been at the club since I was 11 years old and I was absolutely thrilled to sign an extension.

“I could not see myself playing anywhere else to be honest. It is a great club with a fantastic history and hopefully we can put some more trophies in the cabinet over the next few years.

“Hopefully, I can go and win some more trophies with this great club.

“I have known most of these guys all my career and they are my best mates. I want to play for as long as I can with this fantastic group of players. We have got a great coaching staff and hopefully we are in for a good year.

NEW DEAL: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We were massively below par last year as a group and we want to prove to all supporters and everyone connected with the club that we are a fantastic team with some great players.”