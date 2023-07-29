Adil Rashid targeting success in The Hundred and England's World Cup defence

Adil Rashid hopes a strong showing in The Hundred will help fine tune his form ahead of England’s defence of the Men’s Cricket World Cup this autumn.

Rashid was part of the England side that dramatically clinched the 2019 title in a super over decider against New Zealand at Lord’s and will likely lead the line in India later this year for the reigning champions.The 35-year-old missed the entirety of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign but is back for a third season with the Northern Superchargers ahead of their opener against Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley next Thursday.And the Bradford-born spinner is steely focused on helping his side reach the knockout stages for the first time before switching his attention to a busy autumn of international cricket.“It is really exciting, every team has got a great side,” he said.

“For us, I think we have got a great squad this year and feel like we are aiming for a lot higher than the past two years.“The buzz around it is completely different from when you play a T20 Blast game.

"They are different crowd, you see a lot more families coming through and kids coming through.

On the charge: Adil Rashid in action for the Northern Superchargers in last year's The Hundred competition (Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“It gives people that identity to support a Southern Brave or Northern Superchargers, whatever team it is, and hopefully that will build.

“The cricket has been exciting, and it is something new, we are trying to create that buzz all over the country.

“It is an exciting year, we have got the World Cup but that is down the line, it is still a little while away, so we are not thinking about that as yet.

"Focus is first and foremost on what is in front of us, and that is The Hundred but ultimately it is exciting times.

Moeen Ali of England and Adil Rashid of England parade the trophy after the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Defending the World Cup with England is going to be a challenge. We are going to India, in their backyard, they are good at home.

“We believe in ourselves, in our talent and squad of players and we are definitely going there with that mindset of knowing we have the capabilities of winning it, but we have to take it a game at a time.”

Northern Superchargers’ men’s and women’s teams have four double-headers at Headingley next month; Thursday August 3 v Birmingham Phoenix; Friday August 11 v Oval Invincibles; Sunday August 13 v Manchester Originals and Tuesday August 22 v Welsh Fire.

Rashid was speaking at the launch of KP Snack’s Everyone In initiative, which will see 100 cricket pitches built across the UK over the next three years. The pitches are being built in areas where cricket facilities are few and local communities rarely engage with the sport.And Rashid hailed the initiative as a game-changer as cricket looks to open up its doors to more people than ever before following a summer of enthralling Ashes cricket.

“Cricket is for all, and we have to make it for all and pitches like this hopefully provides that now,” he added.

“It allows kids to get intrigued and get into the game, they have the facilities. It is a big project that KP are doing and hopefully we will see great results.

“It is about getting cricket out to new audiences.

"That is what we are trying to do with The Hundred, people who have never played cricket before, from different backgrounds, different religions, get them into cricket and fall in love with it.”

