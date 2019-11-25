Apology as probe launched after England pace bowler Jofra Archer claims racial abuse

New Zealand Cricket is to apologise to Jofra Archer after the England paceman was racially abused while batting during the first Test.

Archer scored a second-innings 30 as the tourists failed to bat out the final day in Mount Maunganui, losing by an innings and 65 runs.

The 24-year-old said on Twitter: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team.

"The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also."

Both the ECB and New Zealand cricket were quick to issue responses, with a statement from the host nation coming first.

It read: "New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui.

"Although security providers at the venue heard, (they were) unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

The ECB added: "Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing.

"NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so."