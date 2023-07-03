Yorkshire CCC has increased the manpower on hand to deal with any potential protesters at this week’s Headingley Ashes Test – including hiring ‘fast runners’, according to reports in The Times.

The fiery second Test at Lords was interrupted by protesters from Just Stop Oil, the activist group which has targeted a number of high profile sporting events in recent months, including at the World Snooker Championships at The Crucible in Sheffield earlier this year.

Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow was hailed after dealing with one of the protesters himself at the eventful second Test, picking them up and marching off the pitch as they attempted to disrput the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in The Times says Yorkshire CCC has beefed up its security, which includes a team of ‘sprinter stewards’ based on the boundary ready to tackle any invaders.

England's Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Other specialist stewards will have the job of protecting the sight screens in case anyone tries to chain themselves to one, and it is understood that police will have access to cutters to remove them if a protester does succeed.

The club has been in contact with West Yorkshire Police to draw up plans to deal with any disruptions. It says it wants to ensure everyone at Headingley has a truly special occasion.

A Yorkshire spokesman said: “The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first class cricket at our iconic venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe. Clearly, some incidents at Lords have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test.

“We will continue to work closely with both the ECB and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.”

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Leeds in the coming days following the fallout from the controversial second Test, which saw Australia take a 2-0 lead in the series. After the disruption caused by the protesters on the first day, the Ashes fire was lit as Australia controversially ran out Bairstow as England tried to chase down 371 runs to draw the series.

Aussie pace bowler Mitchell Starc also claimed a catch which was later ruled to have seen the ball grounded before wicketkeeper Alex Carey ran out his Bairstow who had moved out of his crease believing the ball to be dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anger in the crowd at the manner of Bairstow’s exit spilled over in the usually restrained Long Room at Lord’s, where Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in heated exchanges with jeering members – three of whom were later suspended by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has got involved, accusing Australia of breaking the spirit of cricket over the controversial dismissal of Bairstow.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak, a keen cricket fan, agreed with the views of England captain Stokes about the incident.