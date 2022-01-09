Ashes, 4th Test, day five: James Anderson and Stuart Broad the heroes as England clinch draw

We've done it: England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad celebrate after earning a draw.

After thumping defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, the tourists stopped the rot in the tensest possible fashion at the SCG as No 11 James Anderson fended off the last six balls of the match.

Anderson, 39, had come to the crease in scenes of agonising drama when an accomplished rearguard action by Jack Leach came to an end with just three overs left. He had bravely defied Australia’s high-class attack for 34 balls only to become Steve Smith’s first Test scalp since 2016, the part-time leg-spinner striking at the end of his first over after the umpires decided bad light meant it was not safe to face seam.

Stuart Broad saw off 35 balls for a vital eight not out and was there to embrace his long-time bowling partner when Anderson held his nerve to smother Smith’s final over - the 91st of an engrossing day and the 102nd of the innings.

Down but not out: England's Stuart Broad after a bouncer from Pat Cummins.

England were 270-9 at the close, nowhere near a theoretical winning target of 388 but with a measure of pride successfully restored in the penultimate act of a demoralising tour.