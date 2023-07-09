BEN STOKES predicted that Harry Brook will get “better and better” as the Yorkshire star kept the Ashes alive.

The England Test captain paid tribute to the 24-year-old batsman, who top-scored with 75 as England chased 251 to leave Australia 2-1 up with two Tests to play.

“The way ‘Brooky’ controlled the game from ball one with the bat was amazing,” said Stokes. “He put the pressure straight back on to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way that he played with ‘Woakesy’ (Chris Woakes, with whom he added 59 from 171-6) was high-class.

HEADINGLEY HERO: England's Harry Brook square drives for four during his match-winning 75 on day four at Headingley Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

“He’s only going to get better and better the more pressure situations that he gets put into.”

Brook said he was delighted to contribute but frustrated that he was not quite able to see England home.

Twenty-one runs were still needed when he skied a catch to cover, leaving Chris Woakes (32) and Mark Wood (16) to seal a three-wicket triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not one to blow up when I get in the changing room, but I had a little blow-up today,” said Brook of his dismissal at the hands of Mitchell Starc, the former Yorkshire pace bowler. “I like getting us over the line and it was annoying that I didn’t today, but I’m happy that we won. Everybody was buzzing.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL: England captain Ben Stokes with Australia captain Pat Cummins at the presentations after the 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“I know a lot of people out there in the crowd, and to have done it in front of a home crowd as well was really nice.”

In addition to backing Brook to lift his game to new heights, with the series continuing at Old Trafford from July 19 and then at the Oval from July 27, Stokes also feels that England can improve.

His side are bidding to become only the second after Don Bradman’s Australia in 1936-37 to overturn a 2-0 Ashes deficit and will hope to benefit from this shift in momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still think we can be better,” said Stokes. “At the same time, the whole performance – bat, ball and in the field – was incredible.

Ben Stokes, left, and Harry Brook leave the field at lunch on day four at Headingley. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“I was a bit nervous at the end, I’m not going to lie. I think I walked about 2k around the dressing room and I don’t think I watched the last 20 runs that we scored.”

Stokes paid tribute to the Headingley groundstaff for producing an excellent surface.

Once again, a Leeds Test provided an excellent contest between bat and ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really good Test wicket,” he said. “There was always pace in it for the bowlers and you always felt that you were in the game.

“It was a brilliant game, and that was largely due to the wicket that was produced.

“You’ve got to give big raps to the guys, so thanks to the Headingley groundstaff.”

Commenting on the break before the fourth Test, Stokes said: “I think it will be great for both teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously we’re 2-1 down, so the next game is vital for both teams and you want everyone to be fresh and raring to go.

“Everyone wants to see good cricket; these first three games have been unbelievable cricket.

"I think everyone watching has been on the edge of their seat, so this nine-day break is going to do quite a few bodies the world of good.”