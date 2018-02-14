Ashes Test and T20 franchise boost for Yorkshire and Headingley

Emerald Headingley will stage an Ashes Test in 2023, the ECB has revealed.

Headingley has also been chosen as a venue for the new eight-team Twenty20 competition.

A general view of the match in play between England and West Indies during day four of the the second Investec Test match at Headingley, Leeds in 2017

Yorkshire’s ground has already been chosen as one of five venues for an Ashes Test in the 2019 series, marking the end of a decade without the most famous fixture on the calendar gracing the Leeds ground.

Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur said he believes that the decision to select Emerald Headingley as a host venue for one of the most coveted matches in the sport – a 2023 Ashes Test – is due to its strong commitment to the wider game, and Test cricket in particular.

“The club are absolutely thrilled to be hosting an Ashes Test Match in 2023,” said Arthur.

“We pride ourselves as a highly successful Test venue and have a long-standing commitment to Test cricket, including the unparalleled provision of several leading lights in the England national side. Our work at grassroots level is unrivalled, we have well established BME and South Asian engagement programmes and have recently enhanced our pre-match practice facilities.

“The £40 million development work is set to increase our capacity to 18,350 and will elevate the ground to being one of the top four international cricket venues in England and Wales from 2019 onwards. Sales at Emerald Headingley continue to improve year-on-year and customer satisfaction was at an all-time high at last year’s Test Match.”

On the T20 franchise announcement, Arthur said: “Emerald Headingley being chosen as a host venue for the new T20 competition provides a great opportunity to attract new supporters and widen the appeal of cricket in our region.

“The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has diversified its offering in recent years to ensure that Emerald Headingley is a welcoming venue for families, encouraging new supporters to attend cricket matches.

“It is crucial that the redeveloped Emerald Headingley is at the forefront of domestic cricket. Hosting a franchise in the new T20 competition enables the Club to continue to inspire future England and Yorkshire stars by continuing its investment at all levels of the game.

“With the increased number of matches set to take place from 2020, top class cricket will undoubtedly become more accessible to the region.”