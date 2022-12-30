News you can trust since 1754
Azeem Rafiq: Police launch appeal after man defecates in ex-Yorkshire CCC cricketer's garden

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a ‘racially motivated’ hate incident at the home of ex-Yorkshire CCC cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

By Jonathan Pritchard
5 minutes ago

A man was reported to have defecated in the garden of the cricketer and South Yorkshire Police officers have now released an image with an appeal.

A statement from the force said: “At 6.18pm on October 5, it’s reported that a man defecated in the front garden of an address on Gawber Road, Barnsley. It is believed that the incident, which is classed as a public order offence, is racially motivated.

“We are looking to speak to this man as we believe he could help us progress our enquiries. Do you recognise him? If you have any information which could assist, please report it to us either online or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 726 of October 12, 2022.”

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a hate crime at Azeem Rafiq's house