Ben Coad up for the fight as he signs new Yorkshire CCC contract extension

IT is no secret that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is going through the most challenging time in its history - and not just off-the-field.

Relegation means that it will play in Division Two of the County Championship next season, a far cry from when it was the dominant force in English cricket during the middle part of the last decade.

Ben Coad, a man who made his Championship debut in 2016, when Yorkshire narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of titles, is up for the fight and has handed the club a major boost by agreeing a two-year extension to his contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least October 2025.

If Yorkshire are to get through these dark days and return to the top table of English cricket, where they have resided more often than not during their illustrious history, then Coad could be a key figure as one of county cricket’s best and most consistent pace bowlers, a player who seems to sum up everything that is good about the sport as a humble, dedicated, model professional.

Ben Coad, pictured in action during last summer's Roses match at Old Trafford, has handed Yorkshire a big boost by signing a new contract extension. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

In 53 first-class games for Yorkshire, Coad, 28, has taken 210 wickets at an average of 20.26, figures that put him in the highest echelon of domestic performers.

But for rotten luck with injuries, a curse that has similarly affected his new-ball partner Matty Fisher, that record would doubtless be more impressive, while Yorkshire, deprived of his and Fisher’s services for most of last season, might not have suffered relegation at all.

Ifs, buts and maybes, but Coad, who made his Yorkshire one-day debut in 2013, is determined that brighter days are just around the corner both for the club and himself personally.

Born in Harrogate and the proudest of Yorkshiremen, he is delighted to have pledged his future to the county as they seek to recapture those glory years when he burst on the scene.

“It means a lot to be able to extend my contract with the club,” said Coad, who shot to prominence in 2017 when he took 53 first-class wickets that summer at 20.39.

“As a Yorkshire lad, I want to help this club get through the tough times and back into the position it should be.

“I love the responsibility I’ve had of leading our attack, and I’ll always try and lead by example on-and-off the pitch.

“If the lads ever need a helping hand, I’m always there, but we’ve got a great team, so it’s a very easy task to lead this attack.

“On a personal note, I just want to take as many wickets as possible and win games for the club.

“We are desperate to return to Division One and want to win some silverware.”

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, paid tribute to Coad, who averaged just 19 with the ball last summer when he was fit to play. He described the player as integral to his plans.

“We are delighted to have secured Ben’s services for an additional two years and are looking forward to seeing him continue to perform for Yorkshire,” said Gough.

“He has been a pivotal part of our Championship team for many seasons, and we believe he will continue to lead our attack for years to come.

“Despite suffering the frustrations of an injury that kept him out for a chunk of this summer, Ben came back and showed his skills both in the One-Day Cup and Championship.

