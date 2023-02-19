England captain Ben Stokes believes team-mate Harry Brook is already waiting to replace him as the biggest six-hitter in Test cricket, a record he has only owned for 48 hours.

Stokes’ mission to usurp head coach Brendon McCullum at the top of the list has been an amusing sub-plot since the pair were brought together by director of cricket Rob Key last year.

The all-rounder equalled McCullum’s high watermark of 107 in Pakistan before Christmas and went clear at the summit on day three of England’s 267-run win in Mount Maunganui, launching Kiwi seamer Scott Kuggeleijn over fine leg. The moment brought a round of applause and a broad smile from the man he shunted into second place and Stokes celebrated by hitting another off the very next ball. How far he goes is anyone’s guess, but he thinks he is sharing a dressing room with the man who will overtake him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshireman Brook has enjoyed a revelatory start to his international career, winning player of he match in each of the last three games and racking up three centuries in his first eight innings.

England's Harry Brook celebrates after reaching a half-century (50 runs) during day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 18, 2023. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) (Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

He has also cleared the ropes 15 times already, averaging three sixes per Test.

“I was blowing that one over the ropes because I didn’t think it was going to go,” Stokes said of his 108th maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brooky will probably break it in the next 20 games the way he is going. I can’t see it being around too long if Harry Brook is in the side.”

And the 23-year-old, who averages a staggering 77.87 at a strike-rate of 96.88, is unlikely to back away from the challenge.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ben Stokes of England leaves the field following day four of the First Test match in the series between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 19, 2023 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

A brutally clean ball-striker, he has been empowered by the current regime to swing hard and is currently reaping the rewards of that optimistic outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad