Neil Killeen has been appointed as England’s new fast bowling coach, moving on from Durham after 30 years.

Killeen, 47, has been a one club man on and off the pitch and has helped provide a steady stream of international players such as Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse.

Now he is the one making the step up, inheriting the title of elite pace bowling coach. Jon Lewis had previously filled that position, but took over as head coach of England Women late last year. Killeen played over 350 times for Durham and finished his playing career in 2010 with 613 wickets across all formats.

He has previously been seconded to England’s ODI squad, England Lions and the Under-19s and will focus on developing future prospects as well as working with the senior side.

Reunited: England and Durham player Ben Stokes (l) makes his way around the boundary's edge with coach Neil Killeen after a net session during day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Durham and Nottinghamshire at The Riverside on April 22, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I’m delighted to be appointed elite pace bowling coach with the ECB and can’t wait to get started with this new challenge,” said Killeen, pictured.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the ECB, as there is a wealth of fast bowling talent and coaching around the country that I’m looking forward to working with in order to maintain England’s strong contingent of pace bowlers in the future.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Durham for their continued support both as a player and a coach over the last 30 years, it has been a great journey.”

England performance director Mo Bobat added: “Neil has a proven track record of developing world-class pace bowlers and, at a time when we have an abundance of pace-bowling talent, having someone of his quality to oversee their progress, as well as work with counties on their programmes, represents a real asset for us.

Durham's Neil Killeen has been elevated to an England coaching role (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“In addition to supporting the six players currently on pace bowling development contracts, Neil’s coaching will focus primarily at Lions level, but will also see him move up and down the pathway, working with England bowlers and our Young Lions programme.”

Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North said: “Neil has been instrumental in the development of Durham’s bowlers for well over a decade, most recently seeing Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse earning England Men’s selection.

“The opportunity to move into the national pathway with England is one that Neil thoroughly deserves and will be an asset to the ECB.

“I know how much our club means to Neil and I would like to thank and congratulate him on his contribution as a player and coach.

"He will leave a legacy that will continue to influence our current and future players.”

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach, meanwhile, is returning to Surrey for a third season following last year’s LV= Insurance County Championship success.

Roach took 25 wickets in seven outings for the Brown Caps in 2022 and has signed up for the first six games of their defence.

