Ben Stokes will not be rushed back into England duty

Ben Stokes: Is back playing four-day cricket for Durham but yet to return for England. (Picture: AP)

Stokes fractured his left index finger while fielding for Rajasthan Royals in April and spent several weeks recovering from surgery before making his comeback for Durham last month.

The all-rounder has since played six times in the Vitality Blast, with a top score of 35 and eight wickets under his belt, and is currently making his first-class return in the LV Insurance County Championship against Warwickshire.

But he will not be involved in the three-match Royal London Series against Pakistan, which starts in Cardiff on Thursday, as England favour a conservative approach over his fitness and conditioning. He will also miss the first ODI at Lord’s since his player-of-the-match heroics in the 2019 World Cup final, but getting him ready for the summer’s main course – five Tests against India –is a priority.

England's Jos Buttler walks off the field after their win in the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England on March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Asked if Stokes had been considered for action this week, Morgan said: “No, not quite yet.

“The last thing we want to do is rush somebody back and jump with the level of intensity from county cricket to international when there isn’t necessarily a need. We are happy for Ben to progress as he sees fit, and obviously we have one eye on the Test series as well.”

Buttler is currently sidelined with a calf injury and with so much cricket ahead – including a T20 World Cup and an away Ashes tour over the winter – his case is also being handled carefully.