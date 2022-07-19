Can Yorkshire CCC still win the County Championship title?

The White Rose are sixth in the 10-county First Division, 64 points behind leaders Surrey, who won a pivotal fixture at Scarborough last week with three balls left.
With 24 points on offer for a maximum points victory, and with Yorkshire having a game in hand on the top-three of Surrey, Hampshire and Lancashire, there is still time for captain Steve Patterson and his players to come with a late run.
But wins are very much the order of the day with Yorkshire having won only one of their eight games to date - their opening match against Gloucestershire in Bristol.
After this week’s fixture, Yorkshire host Hampshire at Scarborough next week before their final four games take place in September.