Captain Joe Root takes time to reflect after late dismissal hurts England in Auckland

Dejected Joe Root needed time on his own to come to terms with his crushing late dismissal which so dented England’s hopes of saving the first Test.

Stuart Broad had no opportunity to speak to his captain before facing the press at close of play following a brilliant piece of bowling from Trent Boult – with what turned out to be the final ball of day four at Eden Park.

I think he’s still sat in the toilet. We were watching from the viewing area, (and) he came straight in and put his bat down and went straight into the back room. Stuart Broad on England captain, Joe Root’s dismissal.

Root (51) tried to lead by example as England seek an improbable stalemate in a match which began with their embarrassing first-innings collapse to 58 all out.

After his duck, one of five from England first time round, he completed a 121-ball half-century only to receive a brutish blow to his right index finger just before stumps – and then, after receiving lengthy treatment, gloved the next menacing short one down the leg-side to the wicketkeeper.

It left England 132-3, 237 runs short of making the Kiwis bat again, and up against it to bat out 98 more overs to salvage a stalemate.

Root shared a second-wicket stand of 88 with Mark Stoneman (55) as England overcame the loss of Alastair Cook, after Henry Nicholls (145no) top-scored in the hosts’ 427-8 declared.

Broad added: “Trent Boult has got a bouncer bang on – I think it was a really good short ball, at the left shoulder. Maybe I’m in the bowler’s union, but you’ve got to credit him sometimes – good bouncer to rap a batter on the finger, and then a good follow-up – well bowled.”

Broad, who was part of a thrilling rearguard on England’s last Test visit to Auckland five years ago, insists a draw is still possible.

“It was a real shame to lose Joe to the last ball of the day,” he said. “We all felt it, after he’d played so brilliantly as well.

“But it proves there are runs to be had out there.”

Opener Danielle Wyatt smashed a career-best 124 off just 64 balls as England Women claimed a record-breaking T20 Tri-Series victory over India in Mumbai.

The Sussex all-rounder struck 15 fours and five maximums as England chased down India’s imposing 198-4 with seven wickets and eight balls to spare.

It was the highest successful run chase in Women’s T20I history, smashing the 181-6 England made to beat Australia last November – when Wyatt scored 100 off 57 deliveries.

Tammy Beaumont added 35 and Bryony Smith 15 on Sunday before Natalie Sciver and captain Heather Knight saw England home with room to spare as they built on Friday’s eight-wicket win over Australia.

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 76 for India and shared in a 129-run stand in 12.5 overs with opening partner Mithali Raj (53), but two wickets from Tash Farrant helped England’s cause.

Next up for England is Wednesday’s clash with Australia at the same venue.