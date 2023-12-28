YORKSHIRE say they left no stone unturned in their efforts to refinance the club despite accusations from a Leeds-born peer that they snubbed his offer of help.

Lord John Mann, an independent adviser to the government on antisemitism, and formerly the Labour MP for Bassetlaw, has claimed that Yorkshire rejected alternatives to the arrangement that is currently being worked through with Colin Graves, the club’s former chairman.

Writing on ‘X’, the social media platform, Mann responded to news of Graves’s impending return with a withering attack on the present board.

“I can confirm that the board of Yorkshire cricket club refused to talk to the three people I provided who all offered alternate routes through their financial problems,” he wrote. “Not turned them down, but wouldn’t even talk to them.”

Lord John Mann has attacked the Yorkshire board on social media as a refinancing package is worked through with the club's former chairman Colin Graves. Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Mann added that “the way they dealt with matters was extraordinary”, saying that “one week they asked me to get them £5m in cash by the weekend”.

The 63-year-old went on: “The people I brought forward may not have been successful in raising money or acceptable. But as they were never properly spoken to, how did the board know?

“Meanwhile, a great British invention, beloved around the world will continue to totter forward incoherently and occasionally problematically.”

Yorkshire refused to comment on Mann’s accusations. However, a source close to the refinancing discussions described them as out of hand, saying that the club had explored every viable alternative during months of trying to avert the very real threat of administration/insolvency due to costs incurred by the racism crisis.

Colin Graves seen here in his former role as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board and about to present the ICC Women's World Cup trophy in 2017 to England captain Heather Knight. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Yorkshire say they spoke to more than 300 brokers, Indian Premier League franchises, Pakistan Super League franchises, American investors, and so on, in an effort to keep the organisation afloat.

Earlier this week, The Yorkshire Post revealed that of the two viable offers still on the table, Graves had beaten Mike Ashley, the high street billionaire, to be awarded a period of exclusivity until January 5 to finalise the terms of his rescue deal.

The club owes circa £16m to Graves’s own family trust and around £5m to various creditors, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) having advanced money to help it through the winter months.

Mann’s is the second political intervention into Yorkshire cricketing affairs in the space of a few days.

In another attack on ‘X’, Alex Sobel, the Labour (Co-op) MP for Leeds North West, wrote: “Don’t need people like Colin back at the club.” Sobel was responding to a tweet which, in turn, ridiculed an interview Graves gave to Sky Sports last summer in which he made known his views on the racism claims.