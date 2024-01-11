COLIN GRAVES returned to Yorkshire cricket offering words of apology and promises of action after the club accepted his takeover deal.

A consortium led by Graves will pump some £5m into the cash-strapped business in the next five months, with Graves personally advancing an unsecured loan of £1m.

The deal, which will help safeguard Yorkshire’s future as they battle debts and borrowings of circa £22m, is subject to the approval of members at an extraordinary general meeting at Headingley on February 2.

Addressing head-on the racism crisis that has brought the club to the brink of insolvency, as well as comments he made in relation to it - specifically, the suggestion that there might have been an element of “banter” in previous dressing rooms - Graves said that “the mistakes of the past must be acknowledged and acted upon”.

He then offered this unequivocal apology as the club looks to move forward from the devastating events of recent years.

“I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” said Graves, who was Yorkshire’s chief executive from 2002 to 2005 and again in 2012-13, as well as chair from 2005-2015.

“Discrimination or abuse based on race, ethnicity or any other protected characteristic is not and never will be acceptable.

“I profoundly regret some of the language I used when asked about the events that took place when I was chairman, at a time when I was no longer at the club. I understand and sympathise with those who regarded my comments as dismissive or uncaring.

“I am determined to do whatever is required to ensure Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues to reflect the communities it represents.

"The club cannot and will not succeed unless it is united in its commitment to meet the highest professional standards, on and off the field.”

Graves, 75, will chair a new board that will include Phillip Hodson, a former MCC president, Sanjay Patel, the architect of The Hundred, and Sanjeev Gandhi, a former non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Two of the current independent non-executive directors (Tanni Grey-Thompson and Leslie Ferrar) will remain, but the other six (Lucy Amos, Harry Chathli, Nolan Hough, Yaseen Mohammed, Kavita Singh and Trevor Strain) will step down, along with the two member representatives (John Jackson and Richard Levin).

Graves went on: “I want to make it clear that we accept the findings of the report carried out by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and its recommendations.

"If I am confirmed as chairman, the equality, diversity and inclusion work that has been carried out over the last two years will continue.

“We now need the backing and support of everyone involved with the club in order to guarantee its survival, rebuild financially and re-establish a culture of excellence and success on and off the playing field.

“I hope that new and older members, former players, commercial sponsors and broadcasters will work with us to ensure that everyone connected with Yorkshire cricket is proud to be associated with the club.”

Graves, whose return has not been without criticism, has been invited to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee amid claims from Dame Caroline Dinenage, its chair, that his comeback could “undermine progress” in tackling racism.

Graves’s time at Yorkshire spanned former player Azeem Rafiq’s first spell but none of his second, with Graves adamant that he neither witnessed racism nor received complaints of racism.

“The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far,” said Dinenage.

“If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.”

Graves has the full support of the ECB, which said: "We welcome Colin Graves’ commitment to continue this work, his unreserved apology and acceptance of the findings of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC). These words must be put into action if Yorkshire members approve this deal.”

Graves complimented the current Yorkshire board on the work it has done to get the deal to this stage and predicted that the club’s best days “still lie ahead”.

He acknowledged the “huge challenges” to achieve this and said that he wants to “get Yorkshire back to winning ways, grow the women’s game, and inspire a new generation of children and young adults to watch and play cricket”.

Phillip Hodson, who is set to become deputy chair, remarked: “The last several years have been extremely challenging and painful for everyone who cares deeply about Yorkshire County Cricket Club and its standing in the game.