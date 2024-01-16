COLIN GRAVES says he has no plans to sell Yorkshire County Cricket Club and to take it out of members’ control.

Outlining his manifesto ahead of his prospective return as chair, Graves has addressed the issue of whether he intends to turn the club into a limited company.

In a letter to members ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on February 2, which would ratify his return to the Yorkshire hotseat and the appointment of a new-look board, Graves makes clear: “There are no plans to change the mutual status of YCCC.”

He continues: “However, in the changing and challenging arena of both UK and world sport, nothing can be ruled out in the future.

Colin Graves has delivered his election manifesto (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“At all times we will ensure that the rights of all YCCC members to watch all professional cricket in Yorkshire will be maintained.”

Graves, 75, is sensibly keeping all options open as the landscape of cricket rapidly shifts.

Hampshire, one of only three counties along with Durham and Northamptonshire not owned by their members, are on the brink of becoming the first to be sold to an overseas franchise (Delhi Capitals) – a move that could open the floodgates to more overseas investment in the English game.

Should Yorkshire ultimately go down the same route - meaning that members could effectively be shareholders - they would need three-quarters to vote in favour of the change of status.

Colin Graves has laid out his manifesto to the Yorkshire members. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, for a return to the Yorkshire chair position that he left in 2015 to take up the role of chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Graves would require a two-thirds majority of members’ backing.

The early indications are understood to be favourable, with members naturally grateful for the support that Graves has given to the club over many years.

In his letter to them he writes that he “never envisaged that I would be addressing you again”, reflecting the latest twist in as remarkable a saga as cricket has known.

He says that his “passion for the game and for YCCC is undiminished” and, as members now consider his offer to refinance the club, which would pump some £5m into the business in the next five months as it battles debts and borrowings of circa £22m, he spells out the existential threat facing the organisation.

“The club’s financial situation is such that if the deal does not receive the requisite support of members the consequences are far-reaching,” he warns. “This may result in administration or an insolvency event.”

Graves says that the new board, which would include Phillip Hodson, a former MCC president, Sanjay Patel, the architect of The Hundred, and Sanjeev Gandhi, a former ECB non-executive director, “have the cricketing knowledge and business skills to take the club forward and deliver success to Yorkshire cricket”.

Members’ support would, says Graves, “allow us to refinance the club over time and return Yorkshire cricket to where it needs to be both on and off the field”.

Having last week offered his personal and unreserved apology to anyone who has suffered racism/discrimination at Yorkshire in the past, Graves further tells members: “It is my personal pledge to you and to the entire Yorkshire public that, regardless of background, community or ethnicity, all will be welcome in the fully inclusive culture and environment of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"There will be no exceptions.”

He adds: “I have unreservedly apologised for any and all mistakes either I or the club has made over the painful and difficult years of the recent past. Lessons have been learned and will continue to be acted on as we move forward and focus on the future of our great club.”