He never imagined that he’d be back there again - at least not in any active capacity - but a remarkable comeback was sealed on Friday when those same Yorkshire members approved his return.

If the mood was not as unanimously congratulatory as in 2015, when Graves exchanged the chairmanship of Yorkshire for that of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the voting figures still spoke for themselves.

Despite a concerted attempt to block his return by a minority of politicians, journalists and activists, given that his time at Yorkshire coincided with parts of the racism crisis, Graves won 88.3 per cent of the vote at Friday’s extraordinary general meeting, with 746 in favour and 99 against; a two-thirds majority was required under club rules.

Colin Graves arrives at the Yorkshire EGM. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 76-year-old - looking dapper and trim in a navy blue suit - did not take questions from the assembled media, but he did address the 248 members present, receiving a warm ovation as he made his way to the top table - and an ever warmer one when he retook his seat.

“I must admit that, in 2015, when I last stood here and talked to you, I never envisaged returning,” said Graves, who must wait for around 12 days while the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) officially approves his refinancing deal, after which he will form and chair a new board.

“I thought, basically, that Yorkshire were in a sound place and were going to go forward and forward for a long time.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t transpire that way, as we know, but the one thing I can assure you is that we’re in a position now where we have come to resolve the issues of the club and to make sure that the future of Yorkshire County Cricket Club is protected.”

Colin Graves sits among the members at the meeting that confirmed his Yorkshire return. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Graves, who said that he was limited as to what he could say as he is not yet in place, reiterated his apology to anyone who had experienced discrimination at the club before calling on all to move on from the past.

“I have already unreservedly apologised for any mistakes that were either made by the club or I over those painful, difficult years in the past,” he said.

“Lessons have been learned and will continue to be acted upon as we move forward and focus on our great club.

“Make no mistake, this is not going to be easy.

"It will be a bumpy ride as there is a great deal to do, but we can do this together with hard work, with transparency, with trust and with enthusiasm from committed people going forward.”

Graves, whose statement closed a 90-minute meeting that contained sporadic dissenting voices, added that the club would continue to build on the work undertaken in recent times.

“I will also give my personal pledge to you, and the entire Yorkshire public, that regardless of background, community, ethnicity, everybody - and I mean everybody - will be welcome in a fully-inclusive culture and environment at Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” he said.

“There will be no exceptions. What the board has done in this area over the last two years is a great job and will be continued.”

Graves’s refinancing deal is expected to pump some £5m into the club during the next five months, with Yorkshire battling debts and borrowings of around £22m, which led them to the brink of administration.

Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive, described as “absolute lies” claims in certain quarters that the club could have avoided going back to Graves, insisting his offer was “the only one that would keep the business solvent”.

“Irrespective of the nonsense that you might read from people that have got other reasons to say those things in the press, and say that we’re turning down conversations with others, we haven’t,” he said.

Graves said that he would outline in detail his plans at the annual general meeting, which is usually held in March, but his overriding message was looking forward as he said: “Let’s draw a line in the sand.

“What’s happened, happened. It’s history. I can’t change it. You can’t change it, so there’s no point dwelling on it.

“We’ve all put our hand up and said that if things were wrong, we’ve apologised, so let’s look forward.”

Graves’s sentiments were echoed by Harry Chathli, the outgoing chair.

“The work that we have done here has been very significant and I’m hoping that is going to continue,” he said.

"People have to recognise that and say, ‘We’ve got to give Yorkshire a chance’.”

On the face of it, the voting turnout was relatively small (845 out of circa 3,500 members), although that was actually higher than for recent meetings.