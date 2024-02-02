Colin Graves takeover of Yorkshire CCC receives big backing of club members at EGM
YORKSHIRE CCC members have today voted to approve the return of Colin Graves.
Graves won 88.3 per cent of the vote at an extraordinary general meeting at Headingley cricket ground.
Graves’s refinancing offer is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a process set to take around 12 days.
There were 746 votes cast in favour and 99 against, in addition to 48 invalid/spoilt ballot forms that were not included as part of the calculation.