Colin Graves: The ex-Yorkshire CCC and ECB chairman who could be on his way back to Headingley

The Yorkshire Post reported on Thursday that Graves, the former Yorkshire supremo and ex-England and Wales Cricket Board chairman, is ready to “sort out the mess”, as one source put it, “and bring everything into the public domain”.

Graves, 73, was born in 1948 and is known outside of cricket for being the founder of Costcutter. He grew up near Thorne and attended Goole Grammar School in Yorkshire.

NEW YEARS HONOURS: Colin Graves was named a CBE in 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

He founded Costcutter in 1986 and was the chairman until he stepped down in 2012.

Between 2012 and 2015, he was the executive chairman at Yorkshire CCC and was elected deputy chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board in April 2013.

In 2015, he was elected chairman of the ECB with his last term in office ended in 2020.

Graves was named on the 2020 New Years Honours list for services to cricket as he received a CBE.