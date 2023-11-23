NORTHERN DIAMONDS head coach Dani Hazell says the team are aiming to build on their exploits last summer and bring back that winning feeling in 2024.

The Diamonds head to Durham’s Riverside ground to kick off their season and their bid to win back the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy that they won in 2022, with Thunder are the visitors on Saturday, April 20.

Diamonds Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup campaign when they face Thunder at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, May 19.

With 14 group matches in the RHF Trophy, the Diamonds will need to finish in the top three to guarantee a place in the knockout stage, while the top-four teams will battle it out in two semi-finals before a final at Finals Day at Derby's County Ground on Saturday, June 22.

"Now marks the next step on the journey to the 2024 season," said Hazell. "We can really begin to bring a closer focus for players already working hard this winter.

"We want to build on last season. We know we’ve got a great mix of youth and experience in the squad at the moment and it’s about looking at how we can improve and push on for trophies.

"We’re really looking forward to next season and it’s really important for us to get off to a good start in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup what a couple of opening first clashes against Thunder (RHFT).

"We’re really looking forward to playing at our host venues at Headingley and Seat Unique Riverside and outgrounds which we will use next year – we look forward to taking the game into our local regions."

Northern Diamonds 2024 Fixtures

Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy

April

Sat 20: Thunder (Riverside)

Wed 24: Western Storm (H - tbc)

Sat 27: Southern Vipers (A - Ageas Bowl)

May

Wed 1: The Blaze (H - tbc)

Sat 4: Central Sparks (A - Edgbaston)

Wed 8: South East Stars (A - Beckenham)

June

Sun 30: Central Sparks (H - tbc)

July

Sun 7: Western Storm (A - Cheltenham)

Wed 10: Sunrisers (H - tbc)

Sun 14: The Blaze (A - Lindum)

August

Mon 26: Sunrisers (A - Chelmsford)

Sat 31: Thunder (A - Southport)

September

Wed 4: Southern Vipers (H - tbc)

Sat 7: South East Stars (H - Riverside)

Sat 14: Semi-finals (tbc)

Sat 21: Final (Leicester)

Charlotte Edwards Cup

May

Sun 19: Thunder (A - Old Trafford)

Thu 23: The Blaze (A - Trent Bridge)

Mon 27: Central Sparks (H - Headingley)

Fri 31: South East Stars (H - Riverside)

June

Sun 2: Sunrisers (A - Northampton)

Sat 8: Central Sparks (A - Edgbaston)

Sun 9: The Blaze (H - Headingley)

Fri 14: Southern Vipers (A - Ageas Bowl)

Sun 16: Western Storm (H - Headingley)

Wed 19: Thunder (H - Riverside)