England Test captain Joe Root: Could he lead the way in Los Angeles?

The ICC has brought together a working group to lead the bid, with the aim of cricket becoming an Olympic sport by Los Angeles 2028.

Greg Barclay, the ICC chair, said: “Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 per cent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be.”

There has only been one cricket match played at the Olympics, in 1900 24 players from France and Great Britain took part in a low-scoring Test match.