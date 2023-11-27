Dani Hazell urging Northern Diamonds players to advance their international ambitions

Dani Hazell is hoping to see more Northern Diamonds representation on training camps and tours such as the one the England A squad is currently on in Oman and India.

Eye on the ball: Northern Diamonds coach Dani Hazell is urging her team to progress as individuals in 2024 (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Diamonds coach Hazell is currently on tour as a support coach for a squad of players which includes her regional captain and star all-rounder Hollie Armitage.

Hazell was in Oman from November 12-25 before joining Armitage in Mumbai at the weekend for a three-match T20 series against India A which runs from Wednesday to Sunday - all matches being played at the city’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Former England off-spinner Hazell is part of the support group for England A lead coach Michael Bates, the ex-Hampshire men’s wicketkeeper.

Charlie Dean is captaining the A tour in India, while Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers and Issy Wong - all of whom have had senior England experience - have also travelled.

“It’s been good to be around it,” said Hazell.

“I’ve been to India plenty of times before, but I’d never been to Oman. The facilities there are really good. We were staying quite central, but the ground is about 20 minutes out.

“It looks like it could be a place which hosts more things. I was really impressed.

“It’s a chance for me to come out and work with different players and coaches and see and experience different things that will push me on.

“I’ve worked predominantly with the spinners, but I’ve been around other people and have bounced some ideas around. It’s been really enjoyable and worthwhile for me.

“It’s been different for me as well. When you’re a head coach, you can be head down in schedules and stuff for quite a time. But I’ve been able to really get stuck into coaching.”

England’s senior squad are also touring India for a Test and a trio of T20 internationals midway through next month and are currently training in Oman themselves.

“There was a crossover with the senior squad for the last of six days in Oman,” said Hazell.

“I’ve worked with Gareth Breese (an England women performance coach) previously, but it’s been nice to work with him day in and day out again.

“Equally, there are so many others who I can chat to. I’ve tried to be a sponge, and if I can take snippets of things back to Headingley then it’s only going to help me as coach and, more importantly, our players at the Diamonds.

“I’ve been really impressed with the standard and professionalism of the girls out here.

“And from a Diamonds point of view, we want to get more of our girls on trips like this. Hollie is obviously here, Bess (Heath) is with the full squad after the Big Bash and Lauren (Winfield-Hill) has been around the senior squad recently.

“That’s really exciting. But my job is to get more of our girls these opportunities.

“If you stand up in regional cricket, there are chances there for you.”

Diamonds skipper was part of the summer A home series against Australia, and is clearly highly thought of by the England management.

“We had a couple of internal games before we left Oman, and Hollie’s had a couple of good contributions in them. She’s really enjoying it,” added Hazell.

“We have three games out here in India, so hopefully she gets a chance in them and takes it.