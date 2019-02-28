Danielle Hazell returns to Yorkshire to put shine on Diamonds

Women’s World Cup winner and former England captain Danielle Hazell has been appointed the new head coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds.

The recently-retired 30-year-old – who won the World Cup with England in 2017 and was also part of two Ashes-winning squads – will begin her new role with immediate effect, assisting in the selection process of the 2019 Diamonds’ squad.

Hazell said: “There has been a lot of change for me over the last few months but it’s great to have a new challenge ahead. I’m very much looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve spent many years here at Yorkshire, but have been away at Lancashire for the last year or so, so it’s nice to come back with a completely different challenge in mind.

“I’m very happy with my decision to retire from the sport, I’m comfortable with it and I’m very much looking forward to what comes next.”

Born in Durham, Hazell joined the White Rose county in 2008 and has since amassed 577 runs with the bat and 146 career wickets in the process. Her first foray into coaching came through the ‘Chance to Shine’ coaching initiative and the former off-spinner became Level 3 qualified in 2017.

“I’ve been around the club for nearly 10 years, so I’m almost honorary Yorkshire,” said Hazell.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here and Yorkshire is like my second home. It’s time now to put some of the experience I’ve gained over the years into practice and hopefully we can have a good season.

“I know the girls pretty well and hopefully now I can bring some of my experience back from playing in the Kia Super League and International cricket over the last few years.

“I’m going to make sure the girls work really hard and that we put in some really good performances.

“I want them to go out there and enjoy their cricket and hopefully I can help instil some of that Yorkshire grit.”

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, meanwhile, has been awarded a county cap by Yorkshire.

Kohler-Cadmore has scored 5,426 runs across all three formats in his short career to date, with 1,718 of them coming for the White Rose.

The 24-year-old said: “I’m shocked, because normally it doesn’t happen at this time of year. When you’re playing for Yorkshire you always want to be the one wearing a full White Rose.

“I’m overwhelmed and really pleased to actually receive it and it’s nice to receive a nice new helmet with a full White Rose on it.”

Yorkshire have named a 19-man squad for their pre-season tour to Potchefstroom in South Africa this month, which includes new signing Duanne Olivier and last season’s recruits Josh Poysden and Mat Pillans and will be led by captain Steve Patterson.