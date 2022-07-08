David Willey in contention for England T20 return after Yorkshire CCC heroics

Curran has not added to his 24 Test caps since last August and endured a winter of hardship after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, but he is now back in England’s white-ball side.

Curran’s injury meant he was sidelined for the T20 World Cup, the Ashes and the tour of the Caribbean, only coming back into the international fray for a one-day series win in the Netherlands last month.

His workload continues to be monitored and he sent down just two overs in a chastening 50-run loss to India in the first T20 at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, although that was more of a tactical decision from England.

England return?: David Willey helped Yorkshire reach T20 finals day on Wednesday and could be back for England today. (Picture: PA)

He took a fantastic full-length diving catch late into India’s innings and, after being absent for so long, he is happy to be back in action, despite England slipping behind in the three-match series.

“I was just glad to be back playing for England, it is a great feeling not putting too much pressure on myself,” he said. “Obviously coming back now I hope to get some performances in.”

The Jos Buttler era got off to a false start but England can draw level at Edgbaston on Saturday to set up a Trent Bridge decider on Sunday, and they may shake up their XI with games coming thick and fast.

David Willey, fresh from helping Yorkshire reach T20 finals day, could come in to bolster a batting unit where Tymal Mills was uncommonly high at nine in Southampton, while India will be able to call upon Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah after they were rested following their Test exertions.

England's Sam Curran before being caught out by India's Dinesh Karthik during the first Vitality IT20 match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. (Picture: Mark Pain/PA Wire)

“You just have to keep going,” said Curran. “Some nights it doesn’t work, but you would rather get out trying to push it. We have got to try and bounce back.”

Buttler is now in the full-time hotseat following Eoin Morgan’s international retirement, while Matthew Mott was only appointed as white-ball head coach recently, but Curran does not expect much upheaval.b“With a new coach and a new captain that will take a little bit of time to get used to that but I don’t think much will change,” added Curran. “Guys will keep coming as batters, keep coming as bowlers.